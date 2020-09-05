“Through Him then, let us continually offer up a sacrifice of praise to God, that is, the fruit of lips that give thanks to His name. And do not neglect doing good and sharing, for with such sacrifices God is pleased.” — Hebrews 13:15-16
Monday is Labor Day. Often we turn a blind eye toward laborers and workers who toil to make our lives better. On this Labor Day, celebrated on the first Monday of September, take time to acknowledge and appreciate their labor and sacrifice.
I never thought to thank my Dad for his labor to provide for us as children. Yet, I can still see him as he came home each day, exhausted, tired, and dirty after cutting and loading pulp wood all day.
But I never heard him complain because that was the best that he could do to provide for his family. To me, my Dad was a success. All seven of his children graduated from high school and six worked their way through college.
Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pele, is a Brazilian retired professional soccer player. He is widely regarded as the greatest player of all time. He said, “Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do.”
We should not complain about having an opportunity to work or about what we lack. Compared to other countries we are rich. If you have an income you are blessed. In India, more than 500,000 beggars roam the streets looking for any morsel of food for that day. 1.2 billion people in our world live on less than $1.25 a day. And 4.3 billion live on less than $5 a day. When we compare our daily lives to what people in most countries have we are indeed rich.
Yes, living on a minimum-wage job in our country is difficult. But according to www.moneymanifesto.com, that puts you in the top 10% of all wage earners in the world!
Success is not for everyone. It’s only for those who dedicate their time and effort toward their goal. You cannot have anything by simply wishing for it. You cannot have an outcome without any actions.
Regardless of what profession you choose you cannot be successful if you are not willing to make some sacrifices, whether it’s to your pride, convenience or protection. Your success will likely depend on your level of sacrifice. Nothing great was ever accomplished without making sacrifices.
And my challenge for you today is to realize that regardless of where you are financially, it is an opportunity to be a sacrifice and to sacrifice for the cause of Christ.
Have you thought about your life as a Christian as a sacrifice? The challenge in Romans 12:1 is to be a “living sacrifice.” It states, “Therefore I urge you, brethren, by the mercies of God, to present your bodies a living and holy sacrifice, acceptable to God, which is your spiritual service of worship.”
A study of the times the word “sacrifice” is used about the Christian life is an interesting commentary on what the Christian should do to make his life a living sacrifice.
There are particular activities of the Christian life which could be considered sacrifices. Our text indicates that praising God with our lips in thanksgiving for His mercy is called a sacrifice. Our hymns of praise and our private as well as public prayers of devotion are then sacrificial in this sense. Hebrews 13:17 calls sharing our material wealth with the poor a sacrifice which pleases God.
Some may say, “But I don’t make enough to share, especially sacrificially.” A helping hand from one that is busy can sometimes be a sacrifice.
Yes, it’s Labor Day. Let us give thanks for what we have. Let us give thanks for the opportunity to share. Let us give thanks for the sacrifices of others that have made it possible for us to enjoy the freedoms that we have, freedoms that people in many countries just dream about. And let us present our “bodies a living sacrifice, acceptable to God, which is your spiritual service of worship.”
The Rev. Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church pastor.