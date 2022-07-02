Not solely a beautiful building filled with interesting information, the Museum of the Albemarle is a place to experience a heartwarming journey into our region’s past.
Travelers from all over the United States have expressed how impressed they were with the displays and the descriptions of the artifacts. One guest insisted, “I have visited all the museums in Raleigh, and this is better than any of those.” A woman from San Diego expressed the same sentiment.
“This is very well done,” many of our visitors say when concluding their tour. “I cannot believe such a small town has such an impressive museum,” opine others.
As a novice volunteer docent, one of my more touching experiences involved an older gentleman who visited the museum. While he was visiting the “Women Breaking Barriers” exhibit, I heard him yell, “I know her.”
I walked in and he was teary-eyed. He told me that he knew several women who were highlighted in the exhibit and discussed how many memories this visit had evoked for him.
Another visitor admitted being flooded with emotion after seeing a military uniform that was just like the one her father wore.
We have a jewel in our small town. Please take advantage of the wonderful sights the Museum of the Albemarle has to offer. Whether you enjoy a cursory walk-through or spend hours studying the descriptions of every artifact, I am certain you will agree that the talented staff members have created a spectacular journey through the rich history of the Albemarle area.
The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Holly Glenn is a volunteer docent at Museum of the Albemarle.