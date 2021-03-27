“Behold, your King is coming to you; He is just and endowed with salvation, humble, and mounted on a donkey, even on a colt, the foal of a donkey.” —Zechariah 9:9
“For this reason also, God highly exalted Him, and bestowed on Him, the name which is above every name, so that at the name of Jesus every knee will bow, of those who are in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and that every tongue will confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” —Philippians 2:9-11
Tomorrow is Palm Sunday, a time when Jesus, according to Luke 9:51, “set His face to go to Jerusalem.”
It’s a time to look back and remember what Jesus has done for you. Do you know that He had you in mind over 2,000 years ago? Do you welcome Him into your life daily?
Luke 19:41-42 tells us that Jesus wept for Jerusalem in the midst of their praise for him at the moment. He knew in His heart that it wouldn’t be long before these same people would turn their backs on Him, betray Him and crucify Him. His heart broke with the reality of how much they needed a Savior.
He came in peace to give the people peace. They preferred salvation from taxation to salvation of their souls. And in a few days they would prefer Barabbas to be freed instead of Jesus. Knowing this was their mindset, in the midst of this praise, with people waving palm branches like a national flag, Jesus wept.
When Jesus came riding into Jerusalem riding on a donkey He fulfilled the prophecy of Zechariah 9:9. Five centuries before His death, the prophet Zechariah had described the entry in minute detail. It was just one of many reminders that Jesus is God’s great King as well as His great Prophet and Priest.
In Biblical times, unless there was a war, it was common for kings or important people to arrive by a procession riding on a donkey. The donkey symbolized peace, so those who chose to ride in this manner showed that they came with peaceful intentions. Through this act of riding on the colt of a donkey He reminded us that He is the Prince of Peace.
Palm Sunday reminds us that the reign of Christ our Lord is far greater than anything the mind of man could ever conceive or plan. Man looks for someone to fight their battles in the present day world.
Yet God had the ultimate plan of sending His Son to fight the final battle over death. This is why celebrating this week is so special. Because of the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus at Calvary we can be set free of the sting of death. As 1 Corinthians 15:55 says, “Where, O death, where is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting.”
All four gospel writers describe the triumphal entry. John speaks of it briefly in chapter 12. Matthew gives a fuller account in chapter 21. Mark in chapter 11 and Luke in chapter 19. Reading these accounts you get the full picture. Jesus was about to enter Jerusalem for the final time. On nearing the city, He sent two disciples with instructions to go to a specific place where they would find a donkey tied with her colt. They were to bring the colt that no one had ridden on.
When they brought the colt, they placed their cloaks upon its back. Luke says, “They put Jesus on it,” and spreading their clothes as a royal carpet for Jesus, He rode into Jerusalem.
A jockey attended church for the first time in years on Palm Sunday. He was disgusted with himself over the sin he couldn’t control in his life. As he listened to the story of the triumphal entry he was amazed. He thought about how that colt was commandeered and mounted, unbroken and untrained, by the Lord Jesus who rode him calmly through all the noise and confusion of the city.
The jockey recalled the days and weeks he had to spend in training colts and horses, and then he thought of himself. He thought, if Jesus Christ could quickly and quietly control a colt, surely He could master his life! And that day he decided to give his life to Jesus.
Many that first Palm Sunday did not see the King. Have you seen Him? Are you saved? He is coming again. This time not on a colt but in the clouds of glory. Will you be prepared for His return?
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister.