The past few days I have been watching reruns of some of the older shows, especially some of the 1960s and 1970s comedies, and it has reminded how much I enjoyed many of those shows.
A few, such as “The Partridge Family,” are so dated that the comedy (unintentionally) ends up being as much about the way we used to dress and talk as it is about the things that were supposed to have been funny about the story.
Even so, there’s something charming and comforting about all these old shows.
Some, such as “The Andy Griffith Show,” hold up really well even with all the years that have passed. Many of the characters remind me of people I knew growing up and the stories remind me of similar situations I experienced or saw taking place around me.
“Alice” was from a bit later but I remember watching that one, too, and the episodes still strike as being just as funny as they seemed then.
“Father Knows Best” and “Hazel” rarely seem laugh-out-loud funny to me, but they can be good for a chuckle or two.
A lot of the sitcoms that came along in the 1990s and later never seemed funny to me at all.
I mean, practically everyone I knew thought “Friends” was hilarious but I never really got it.
I thought some of the stories on “Friends” were interesting in some way or another, but I just never found it really funny.
The current batch of comedies strikes me kind of the same way.
So these old shows can seem like a breath of fresh air.
On the other hand, some of the dramas from 10 years ago or so still rank among my favorites.
I remember, for example, Gary Sinise in “CSI:NY.” And I have been watching some old episodes of that lately, and am glad to have them available to watch.
There are some current shows I enjoy, too. After being initially underwhelmed by “The Neighborhood,” for instance, I have wound up enjoying some of the episodes immensely.
Cedric the Entertainer has a lot of comedic talent and he pulls off some funny material. There are some misses mixed in, too, but that comes partly from his swing-for-the-fences style.
After all, Babe Ruth struck out a great deal on the way to setting a record for home runs.
Comedy has a unique appeal right now because it has a way of getting my mind off other things I would prefer not to think about too much.
That’s a useful function sometimes.
Right now qualifies as one of those times, for sure.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer at The Daily Advance.