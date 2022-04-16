The story of Allen Parker is an incredible one, but like so many others it has not gained the recognition that it deserves.
Born sometime in 1838 as an enslaved person in Chowan County at the Martinique Plantation, Parker was set on a path that so many before him were forced to follow. Through perseverance and the courage to speak out, however, Parker was able to leave that path and find another that would make him a part of history.
Peter Parker was the owner of Martinique Plantation when Allen was born. So like many others, the last name of Allen’s first owner became his last name as well. Well into his 20s, Allen Parker lived the typical life of a person in bondage: his labor was sold to several individuals in the local area for back-breaking tasks. According to Allen, this type of work would begin as soon as an enslaved individual was physically able to do anything.
That all changed for Allen when the Civil War broke out and made its way to Edenton. Seeing his opportunity, Allen fled his owner and successfully escaped via passage on a Union gunboat that was on the Chowan River.
After his escape Allen Parker did not stay in the shadows. He quickly enrolled in the Union Navy where he served on the North Carolina coast until the end of the war. Post-Civil War he found himself in Worcester, Massachusetts, working as a popcorn and candy peddler.
It was at this time in his life, in 1895, that his book “Recollections of Slavery Times” was first published. It is not a long book but it contains the extremely valuable perspective of what life was like in those trying times.
Allen’s recollection of his life is one of just two published sources we have of a life as an enslaved person in Chowan County. The other came more than 30 years earlier in 1861 from Harriet Jacobs. It was titled “Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl.” These sources are invaluable firsthand perspectives that otherwise would have been lost forever.
Allen Parker’s connection to Chowan County still exists in the form of his birth home, the Martinique plantation mansion. This large home dating from around 1752 still stands on its original property north of Edenton and is thought to be one of the oldest homes in the area.
Due to its abandonment for an extended period of time, it is no longer in livable condition. Though far from restored, many individuals and organizations recognize the home as something valuable in order to preserve the history of the local area.
Alec Widmer is an artifact collections assistant at Museum of the Albemarle.