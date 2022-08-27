Editor’s note: This column is an excerpt from a longer essay entitled “A Brief History of Freemasonry in Elizabeth City” tracing the roots of Freemasonry in Elizabeth City as part of Eureka Lodge’s 2022 sesquicentennial celebrations.
The history of Freemasonry in Elizabeth City is a chronicle now more than two centuries old since first coming to the banks of the Pasquotank River. Home to several Masonic Lodges during this time, one such iteration, Pasquonaux Lodge, No. 103, was established here on Jan. 2, 1850. This date comes to us from an inscription written in a Bible, currently in the possession of Pasquonaux’s current successor, Eureka Lodge, No. 317, published by Jesper Harding of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The inscription goes on to list the several officers, many of whom were former members of the earlier Star in the East Lodge, and the locations where they met. These few words are believed to be the only account, within Eureka’s archive, of Pasquonaux, No. 103, as no minutes from this lodge are currently known to exist.
Granted their charter at the Dec. 3 proceedings of the Grand Lodge’s 1850 annual communication, the lodge was later identified as, “Pasquanaux, (Star in the East revived,) Elizabeth City.” The brethren also submitted a lodge return that year and the officers were listed as Rufus K. Speed, Worshipful Master; John J. Burgess, Senior Warden; George W. Brooks, Junior Warden; Robinson White, Senior Deacon; Thomas B. Stumph, Junior Deacon; Wm. W. Griffin, Secretary; Joseph H. Pool, Treasurer; and William P. Mathews, Tyler.
Unfortunately, very little more can be ascertained from Pasquonaux, No. 103 at this time, as it remains one of the shortest-lived of Elizabeth City’s Masonic Lodges. Not much else in the way of correspondence has been found within the Grand Lodge proceedings either, for 1852 appears to be the year of their last known return.
In fact, it wouldn’t be until 1857 that the lodge’s fate was fully realized. During that year’s annual communication, Grand Secretary William T. Bain submitted his report before the Grand Lodge. In that report, he essentially dissolved the Elizabeth City lodge as it had seemingly ceased to work after 1853, stating, “I conceive it my duty to bring to the notice of the Grand Lodge, the delinquency of the following lodges for three years and more, which have, under this rule or law, forfeited their charters … Pasquanaux, No. 103, 4 years.”
In addition to the Grand Secretary’s report, another offered up at the Dec. 9th meeting by Brother F. M. Capehart, “lecturer for the eastern portion of the (s)tate,” confirmed Pasquonaux Lodge’s cessation by stating, “I was informed that Pasquanaux Lodge had not met in about three years.”
Thus, Dec. 8, 1857, the date of Grand Secretary Bain’s report, could be considered the “official” end to Pasquonaux, No. 103, though the lodge had gone “dark” long before that time.
However, Elizabeth City’s Freemasons would continue their Masonic workings under a new dispensation granted on Dec. 9, 1857, to Pasquotank Lodge, No. 103, the immediate successor to Pasquonaux.
Paul Vincent is a contributing researcher at Museum of the Albemarle.