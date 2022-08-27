Editor’s note: This column is an excerpt from a longer essay entitled “A Brief History of Freemasonry in Elizabeth City” tracing the roots of Freemasonry in Elizabeth City as part of Eureka Lodge’s 2022 sesquicentennial celebrations.

The history of Freemasonry in Elizabeth City is a chronicle now more than two centuries old since first coming to the banks of the Pasquotank River. Home to several Masonic Lodges during this time, one such iteration, Pasquonaux Lodge, No. 103, was established here on Jan. 2, 1850. This date comes to us from an inscription written in a Bible, currently in the possession of Pasquonaux’s current successor, Eureka Lodge, No. 317, published by Jesper Harding of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.