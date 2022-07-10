Public speaking is the No. 1 fear among adults in America. Some Pasquotank County 4-H youth have been working the past few weeks on overcoming those fears.
These youth have been researching and creating their own 4-H public speaking demonstrations. They have been developing their skills in public speaking and learning how to become better presenters. They have been practicing in front of different people in preparation for the annual 4-H public speaking contest.
On June 17th, 10 Pasquotank County 4-H’ers traveled to Currituck Middle School to participate in the Northeast District Activity Day. More than 120 youth from 17 northeast counties competed.
Pasquotank County was represented very well, winning gold in the following categories:
• Ages 14-18: Summer Forbes, Beef Char Grill; Daniel Haines, Horticulture Science; and Avery Otts, Hospitality and Etiquette;
• Ages 11-13: Abigail Zinsmeister, Agriculture Science; Rose Garrenton, Poultry Production; and
• Ages 8-10: Harper Garrenton, Fruit and Vegetable Use.
Winners in the silver division included (ages 11-13) Sarah Giannakopoulos, Small and Companion Animals; and Lily Garrenton, Wheels and Engines.
We had two youth that didn’t receive a medal but did an amazing job: Haylee Bray and Lauren Otts.
These youth now qualify for the state level contest to be held at the NC 4-H Congress in July.
4-H works with youth ages 5-18 in the area of public speaking. Assisting youth in learning about how to develop and deliver speeches is a critical life lesson that 4-H teaches.
Youth at a young age can learn to excel at and set themselves up for success when they get older by being prepared and comfortable when having to talk in front of large audiences.
If you are interested in getting your children involved or in volunteering to work with youth, please contact Mason Lawrence at the Pasquotank County Cooperative Extension office at 252-338-3954.