I am blessed to have two doctors as close friends and two as good acquaintances. But there is a fifth doctor that I want to describe today. His name is Luke.
Dr. Luke was a Gentile by birth, well educated in the Greek culture and a physician by profession. He was also a companion of the apostle Paul on a number of occasions. He wrote two of the New Testament books: the Gospel of Luke and Acts of the Apostles.
In his Gospel Luke gave us the most complete story of the life of Jesus. He shows us how Jesus loved all people. He especially highlights the poor and oppressed in the parables that Jesus told while also expressing the joy and hope that Jesus brought to a sinful world. He was more than just a very successful medical doctor.
What medicine did Luke practice? One of the least studied books of the Bible is the Old Testament book of Leviticus, yet it has immeasurable value for our personal health. One of the reasons the Jewish community flourished when other cultures did not was because they adhered to the laws that God had given in this book.
Leviticus speaks of the kind of animals that are good for food and those that are not. It provides rules for the protection and health of women after giving birth. There were also laws that protected people from the dreaded disease of leprosy and showed when to know one was cured of it. It includes sanitary laws as well as laws against immoral relationships.
That was the kind of medicine that Dr. Luke practiced. Unfortunately it took hundreds of years for much of civilization to realize the value of these teachings.
But Luke also practiced another kind of medicine — medicine that heals the heart spiritually. He had a friend by the name of Theophilus (Luke 1:3; Acts 1:1). We don’t know much more than the fact that he was Luke’s friend. And Luke wanted him to mature as a Christian. A regular physician can give you medications that will heal the body for a short period of time but only the Word of God can heal the soul and prepare one for heaven for all of eternity. And Luke gave Theophilus, and us, so much to think about with the life and teachings of Jesus, the birth and growth of the church and the numerous conversion experiences mentioned in Acts for our example.
I have a great admiration for professionals who are very successful in their field but also willing to share the gospel with their friends and coworkers. A neurosurgeon, Dr. Ben Carson, who was awarded the Presidential Metal of Freedom in 2008, said, “I always pray for God’s guidance in my life and He always provides it. He opens the right doors and He shuts the right doors and I have tremendous faith in Him. He just guided my career in an amazing way.”
Robert Griffin, III, known as “RG3,” won the Heisman Trophy in 2011 and the 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He credits his faith for his success, and said, “My relationship with God was my most important influence.... I praise God. I thank Him for everything.”
Bubba Watson is a professional golfer. He won the Masters Tournament in 2012 and 2014. He speaks openly about Jesus and devotes a generous amount of time and money to Christian charities. He, too, is a professional who is open about his faith.
You may wonder why I chose to write about professionals and especially physicians. By the time you read this I will have had a procedure on my heart at Sentara by a well-known and respected cardiologist, Dr. Lindsey White. I am confident of his ability, confident that all will go well and confident in my faith in Jesus Christ no matter what. I hope that you can say that also. Until next week.