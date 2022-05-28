Memorial Day is here again, and may all of us pause to remember and honor those have who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.
There are all kinds of ways to observe Memorial Day, but may it always be a day when we remember.
Some years I have worked, other years I have had the day off and been able to swim, grill or both. Many years I have attended a community Memorial Day observance, which always seems to make the day extra special.
The holiday is important because it is uniquely dedicated to those who have not only served, but served to the point of sacrificing their lives.
My grandfather, Lt. Col. (retired) S. Gordon Ponder, died in 1984 of complications from heart disease. His heart ailments seemed to trace back to a brief cardiac arrest he suffered (but survived) in combat in Korea about three decades earlier.
Granddaddy had survived combat in World War II and managed to make it out of Korea as well despite being severely wounded in a landmine explosion as he was riding in a Jeep across that country’s rugged terrain.
Battlefield doctors were able to restart his heart and he lived another 30 years, though he was plagued with a chronic arrhythmia after that.
By one way of reckoning he still could be considered a casualty of war, since his eventual death seemed so closely linked to the severe trauma he suffered in combat.
But I’m sure he would have insisted otherwise: he was a survivor. He was blessed to come home and pursue a civilian career, teaching economics at the University of Richmond in Richmond, Virginia.
He was able to see my father, two other sons and two daughters all grow into adulthood and build their own lives.
He was loved and lionized by his grandchildren.
Worse than any physical wounds he suffered in the wars was the loss of his brother, my great-uncle Walter, a Navy sailor who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor.
He had to carry that loss with him the rest of his life and he knew there was an enormous difference between those who had lost their lives in the wars and those, like himself, who make it out alive — even if they brought with them deep scars that never went away.
On Memorial Day we remember those who never made it home.
If we are home, and those we love are close by us, we are blessed indeed.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.