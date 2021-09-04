There certainly is a lot of “sheep talk” in the Gospels, referring to us of course. Is that fair? Are we really like sheep? Do we really travel in flocks?
We all like to think of ourselves as pioneers, original thinkers, rugged individualists. But isn’t it true that we get our ideas and decisions from someone else?
So, the truth is that we all do have “shepherds” guiding us in life. The Gospel of John goes on to say that the sheep are called by many voices, strangers who don’t care about them as well as the shepherds who do. Can we tell the difference?
On a trip to Israel, I saw this in practice. We were walking around in some hills just west of Jericho and came across a big flock of sheep milling around in a little grove of trees.
Sitting on some rocks talking were three young boys whom we assumed were the shepherds. After a few minutes, one of them got up and walked down the path away from the others. As he went, he made a warbling sort of call in his throat, and all of a sudden about a third of the sheep separated themselves from the others and followed him.
It was incredible. Ever since then I have wondered if we do as well recognizing the voice of the one who is our Good Shepherd who calls to us throughout our lives.
Every day we are called by many voices offering us guidance and even pressure to make certain decisions about how we will live our lives. Just like sheep, we often end up responding to certain voices just because that is what everyone else seems to be doing.
We learn early on in life that non-conformity can have a high price and blending in seems a lot safer and less likely to cause problems. Probably the most important decision we make every day is what voice we will be listening for. If we do not consciously make that choice, then there is a good chance that we will just listen to the loudest or most insistent voice and follow the crowd.
I suspect that there comes a time for many of us when we ask ourselves why we are heading in a certain direction or even who we are becoming. That is determined by the voices we choose to allow to influence us. The truth is that we tend to hear what we are listening for. There are also many times we are listening and not really hearing a thing.
What is the difference between the voice of Jesus, the Good Shepherd, and the voices of strangers? It seems to me that the voices of strangers cause chaos and confusion and separation in our lives as they call us in different and often conflicting directions. They call us away from ourselves. That is because they call us to serve them, whether they are people, causes, or ideologies. When we follow them, we will find no peace, no joy, no satisfaction.
The voice of the Good Shepherd is the only one that is consistent. It calls us to a relationship with God, and in so doing, calls us to find, and become our true selves. It calls us to balance and wholeness and peace in our lives, and it calls each one of us by our name.
Jesus said that God calls us “so that we might have life and have it more abundantly.” The way we can tell which voice we are following is by how we feel deep inside ourselves. Is there peace or turmoil?
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.