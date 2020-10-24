“An honest answer is like a kiss on the lips.” — Proverbs 24:26
Don’t you wish there was a ban on TV political commercials? The character assassination and distortions just seem to know no limits. Where is the integrity? Everyone wants it but a lot of people have less of it then they think.
Proverbs 24:26 is an interesting verse. A person of integrity is highly regarded. A person of integrity is one who has a wholeness of purpose, total honesty, a whole-hearted, blameless approach to life.
Webster’s Dictionary defines integrity as “firm adherence to a code of especially moral values.” A person of integrity is validated by their words and their deeds. Integrity is making my daily actions line up with my heart’s values. Integrity means that you have to confront problems when you would rather walk away from them. Integrity means forgiving when you would rather hold a grudge.
But forgiveness sets you free.
On a tombstone in a cemetery outside of Florence, Alabama, is this epithet: “A man of unquestioned integrity.” What a great statement! A man whose integrity was so great that during life and even after his death, no one could call his integrity into question.
I needed a new pair of sneakers this summer. As I shopped I was amazed that some sneakers were priced over $200! I usually pay about $40 for a pair of sneakers and they will still look good two years later. I cannot see the value in a $200 pair of sneakers.
Consider a computer. They look pretty much the same on the outside, but some cost a whole lot more than others. What is the difference? The difference is what is on the inside. It is the power and guts of the computer that determine the price.
Integrity is not like the fad of a pair of sneakers. It is a lot like the computer; it’s what’s on the inside that counts. Speaking with integrity means you don’t have to remember what you said. If you don’t tell the truth you have to remember what you said or your words will trip you up. As Proverbs 10:9 states, “The man of integrity walks securely, but he who takes crooked paths will be found out.”
The great “theologian” Dr. Seuss, in his book “Horton Hatches the Egg,” has Horton the elephant say, “I meant what I said, and I said what I meant. An elephant’s faithful, one hundred percent.”
Dr. Laura Schlessinger was quoted as saying, “People with integrity do what they say they are going to do. Others have excuses.” Proverbs 11:3 says, “The integrity of the upright guides them, but the crookedness of the treacherous will destroy them.”
Psalm 15:1-2 says, “Who may dwell in your sanctuary? Who may live on your holy hill? He who walks with integrity and works righteousness and speaks truth in his heart.”
The psalmist goes on to give a list of what it means to be righteous. Verse 4 says, “He who keeps his oath even when it hurts.” The man of integrity keeps his promise even when he would rather not; even when it hurts.
Let me ask you a question. What would you do if you knew nobody would ever find out? If you knew you would never be caught, what would you do? Which is stronger in your heart right now, greed or integrity? Lust or integrity? Would you steal if you knew no one would ever find out? Would you be unfaithful to your mate if you know no one will ever find out?
Integrity says, “I can’t do this because I have to live with myself if I do.” Or as Joseph said to Potiphar’s wife when she tried to seduce him in Genesis 39:9, “How can I do this great wickedness and sin against God?”
It doesn’t matter how much talent, money, intelligence, personality, charisma or ability you have. Are you a person of integrity?
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister.