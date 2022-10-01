...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
“O Lord, who may abide in Your tent? Who may dwell on Your holy hill? He who walks with integrity, and works righteousness, and speaks truth in his heart.” — Psalm 15:1.2
In 1805, a number of Indian chiefs and warriors met in council at Buffalo Creek, New York, to hear a Christian message by a Mr. Cram from the Boston Missionary Society.
After the sermon a response was given by Red Jacket, one of the leading chiefs. Among other things, the chief said, “We are told that you have been preaching to the white people of this place. These people are our neighbors. We are acquainted with them. We will wait a little while and see what effect your preaching has upon them. If we find it does them good, makes them honest and less disposed to cheat Indians, we will then consider again what you have said.”
What if everyone waited to see what effect our faith had on us before they decided to accept Christ? How many people would accept Christ based on them observing the difference He has made in our lives?
Rick Ezell, a pastor and author says, “Integrity is a high standard of living based on a personal code of morality that doesn’t succumb to the whim of the moment or the dictates of the majority. Integrity is to personal character what health is to the body or 20/20 vision is to the eyes.”
The word “integrity” occurs 16 times in the Bible.
The answer to the question. “What is a person of integrity?” is found in Psalm 15 where David lists 10 characteristics of a person of integrity, such as one is blameless, does what is right, speaks the truth, does not gossip (slander) and does good to others, to name just a few.
A person of integrity has nothing to hide and nothing to fear. As Solomon wrote in Proverbs 10:9, “The one who lives with integrity lives securely.” They can say to a watching world, “Go ahead and look. My behavior will match my beliefs. Who I am on Sunday will be the same on Monday and every day of the week.”
As a Christian we represent Jesus at all times. We will either be a good representative or a bad one, but we are representatives. Our standards come from the Word of God, not from society or our culture. After thousands of interviews, Doug Sherman and William Hendricks published their findings in a book called, “The Day America Told the Truth.” Among their findings:
91% said they lie on a regular basis.
86% say they lie to their parents regularly.
75% say they lie to their friends and 69% say they lie to their spouses.
Sherman and Hendricks found that Christians are just as likely to falsify their income taxes, give bribes to obtain building permits, ignore construction specs, steal time from work and selectively obey the law.
It seems that when it comes to integrity, Christians aren’t much different than the lost. How tragic!
Our world needs men and women of integrity who reflect the light of Jesus to others. Jesus said we are to be the light of the world and we cannot light the world if our actions don’t match our words.
Romans 12:2 reminds us, “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may prove what the will of God is, that which is good and acceptable and perfect.”
Our integrity is put to the test every day, in virtually every situation. We are being watched closely to see how we will respond. The choice of our walk matching our talk, our behavior matching our beliefs, our character matching our confession is left to us. What will it be?
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.