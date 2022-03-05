Back when I was associate publisher of Harper’s, we had an embarrassing moment when someone inadvertently placed an ad for Benihana featuring a drawing of a huge Sumo wrestler next to an article about Sen. S.I. Hayakawa.
I was reminded of that incident when this week I saw a movie theater promoting the new movie “Cyrano” starring diminutive Peter Dinklage next to a compilation film about Oscar Shorts.
I’m a big fan of Peter Dinklage. You indie film aficionados will remember him from “The Station Agent” (2003). Many of you probably remember him in “Elf” (2003) in which he was decidedly not an elf. But you certainly know him for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” (2011-19) — for which he won the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series a record four times.
Standing at 4-foot-5, Dinklage has a form of dwarfism known as achondroplasia. A genetic disorder, those affected generally have short arms and legs with a normal torso.
Dinklage has used his celebrity status to highlight the social conditions about dwarves. He’s currently pushing back on Disney’s plans to make a live-action version of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” saying the film will perpetrate “damaging stereotypes of the Seven Dwarfs.”
Proving that he is one to break stereotypes, Peter Dinklage currently is starring in a new version of “Cyrano.”
Nearly a dozen films have been based on Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play “Cyrano de Bergerac.” It’s the story of a French nobleman who believes his “obnoxiously long nose” would prevent him the dream of being loved by even an ugly woman, so he remains at a distance, writing poetry spoken by a stand-in to the beautiful Roxane.
Christian: “A woman like Roxanne wants wit, romance, poetry. I don’t know ow to speak romantically!’
Cyrano: “I am a poet. My words, upon your lips. I will make you romantic. Will you make me handsome?”
As Christian says, “You’re in love with her,” to which Cyrano answers, “My fate is to love her from afar.”
The character has been played on screen by actors ranging from Jose Ferrer to Christopher Plummer, Kevin Kline to Gérard Depardieu.
Even Steve Martin did a modern-day take on the story (replete with a Pinocchio-like proboscis) in a movie called “Roxanne” (1987).
In this new American-British musical drama film directed by Joe Wright (“Pride & Prejudice,” “Darkest Hour”), Dinklage swaps length of nose for lack of height. The concept is the same, and a talented actor get to show his chops in the title role as Cyrano.
Wright cast his partner Haley Bennett (they have a daughter together) in the role of Roxanne. Although you may not recognize Bennett, you’ve seen her in numerous films (“Music and Lyrics,” “The Magnificent Seven,” “Hillbilly Elegy,” etc.).
Dinklage and Bennett also co-starred in the stage version of this musical. The Goodspeed Theater production had a limited off-Broadway run in New York in 2019. The stage play (and the screenplay) were written by Erica Schmidt, the wife of Peter Dinklage.
In discussing the four most pivotal films in his career, Dinklage includes “Cyrano” (along with “Living in Oblivion,” “The Station Agent” and “Game of Thrones”).
In “Living in Oblivion,” he got to express his true feeling in what he calls a “Network” moment:
“Have you ever had a dream with a dwarf in it? Do you know anyone who’s had a dream with a dwarf in it? No! I don’t even have dreams with dwarves in them. The only place I’ve seen dwarves in dreams is in stupid movies like this! “Oh make it weird, put a dwarf in it!”. Everyone will go “Woah, this must be a (expletive) dream, there’s a (expletive) dwarf in it!” Well I’m sick of it! You can take this dream sequence and stick it up your …!”
As for “Cyrano” he says, “I like to think that it allows it to speak more universally and not just specifically to someone my size … Let’s get beyond it, that’s not all who I am.”
He adds, “I’ve read scripts where I say no to these characters they’re trying to get me to play because it’s just my height and it never scratches anything deeper.”
Ironically, his next movie is titled “The Dwarf.”