bullet-train-brad-pitt.jpg

Brad Pitt stars in “Bullet Train,” a comedy action film about five assassins aboard a Japanese high-speed train who find out their missions have something in common.

 Sony

I could easily imagine myself in this new Brad Pitt movie called “Bullet Train.” I’ve ridden the Shinkansen, the high-speed railway from Kyoto to Tokyo that’s featured in the movie. It was quite a trip, clipping along at close to 200 mph.

Pitt plays an unlucky American assassin. Not a stretch for the former star of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” where he played a similar role and (perhaps unluckily) met Angelina Jolie. If you’ve followed the tabloids, you know how that turned out.


Shirrel Rhoades is a former executive with Marvel Entertainment, a writer, publisher, professor and filmmaker. He is from North Carolina and lives in Florida. Contact him at srhoades@aol.com.