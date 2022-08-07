I could easily imagine myself in this new Brad Pitt movie called “Bullet Train.” I’ve ridden the Shinkansen, the high-speed railway from Kyoto to Tokyo that’s featured in the movie. It was quite a trip, clipping along at close to 200 mph.
Pitt plays an unlucky American assassin. Not a stretch for the former star of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” where he played a similar role and (perhaps unluckily) met Angelina Jolie. If you’ve followed the tabloids, you know how that turned out.
In this comedy action film, Pitt goes by the code name of Ladybug. Wanting to retire, he’s pulled back into the fray by his handler, Maria Beetle. She’s played by Sandra Bullock, no stranger to movies about public transportation (i.e., those “Speed” movies).
This fast-paced story is based on a Japanese novel titled “Maria Beetle” by Ktar Isaka. The English version was called “Bullet Train.”
Here, Ladybug’s handler wants him to retrieve a briefcase from the bullet train that runs between Kyoto and Tokyo. Sounds like a simple assignment, right? Problem is, the train is crawling with competing assassins.
Among them is a British killer known as The Prince (Joey King); a British assassin called Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson); a British hitman called Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry); a British bad boy known as The Son (Logan Lerman); a Mexican assassin who goes by The Wolf (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio a.k.a. rapper Bad Bunny); an American undercover agent known as Hornet (Zazzie Beets); and a Japanese assassin named Yuichi Kimura (Andrew Koji).
Hard to tell them from the real passengers.
And waiting at the end of the line is White Death (Michael Shannon), a “soulless psychotic leader with the largest criminal organization on the planet.”
Not good.
And things don’t usually go well for Ladybug. “I’m not even trying to kill people and someone dies!” he laments.
Determined to handle this assignment peaceably, Brad Pitt decides to get off the train … but how do you exit the world’s fastest train?
Carrying some 10 billion passengers over its 50-year history, the Shinkansen has never had a single passenger fatality or injury due to derailments or collisions. Is Pitt about the break the bullet train’s record?
The film was supposed to be directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Olympus Has Fallen,” those “Equalizer” thrillers), but he chose to produce, turning over directing chores to David Leitch (“Hobbs & Shaw,” those “John Wick” actioners).
“The movie, in a sense, is a meditation on fate, things you can’t control, and how you impact somebody’s life halfway around the world and you don’t even realize it,” observes director David Leitch. “All of these crazy characters are connected in ways they don’t really understand yet. It all comes to fruition in the end.”
Guess it would be fair to call “Bullet Train” a thrill ride.
Shirrel Rhoades is a former executive with Marvel Entertainment, a writer, publisher, professor and filmmaker. He is from North Carolina and lives in Florida. Contact him at srhoades@aol.com.