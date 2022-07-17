Ralph Lane, the leader of one of Sir Walter Raleigh’s groups of English voyagers that came to Roanoke Island, described in 1585 the coastal region of what would become North Carolina as the “Goodliest Soile under the Cope of Heaven.”
That statement gets straight to the heart of why agriculture is so important to Pasquotank County, the Albemarle region, and state of North Carolina. Our region is blessed with the natural resources, productive soils and favorable climate needed to grow adapted crops like corn, soybeans, cotton, peanuts, wheat, cabbage, and Irish potatoes as well as various other vegetables and fruits.
Although most people think of fall as the harvest season, there is much to be enjoyed from the farm or garden at this time of year. The major field crops being harvested now are wheat, oats, barley and various hay crops.
Locally grown fruits and vegetable crops readily available now include cabbage, Irish potatoes, squash, cucumbers, green beans, onions, peppers, tomatoes, blueberries and blackberries, although some local growers could have crops for sale not mentioned here.
My current job responsibilities as an Extension agent have me primarily working with farmers who grow corn, soybeans, wheat, cotton, and peanuts. But with both sides of my family involved in farming, and my previous Extension job requiring me to work with anything that is considered a plant or livestock, I have experience with and an appreciation for many agricultural commodities.
In fact when I was a kid, I would help my grandparents and father grow crops such as soybeans, corn, wheat, sweet potato, collards, sweet corn, tobacco, and pumpkins,, to name a few. My only brother, Robbie, who is 10 years younger, would help harvest and load my father’s 1977 ¾-ton Chevrolet pickup with muskmelons (aka cantaloupes). There is nothing more beautiful and with an aroma more pleasing than a load of vine-ripened muskmelons.
When Robbie and I were harvesting watermelons, we would keep one of our mother’s butcher knives in the truck. To refresh ourselves on a hot summer day, we would find a watermelon nestled under the vines still damp with dew and cut a chunk out of its center to eat.
If you are into enjoying the bounty of the summer harvest and want to find out what’s in season or locate pick-your-own farms, roadside farm markets or farmers markets, please contact your local center of the NC Cooperative Extension Service or visit https://www.ces.ncsu.edu/local-county-center/. To find the freshest locally grown fruits, vegetables, Christmas trees, ornamental plants, flowers, and herbs, visit https://www.ncfarmfresh.com/index.asp.
Alton Wood Jr. is an agricultural agent with the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension.