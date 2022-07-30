This portrait of Gaston Pool (1851-52), son of Pasquotank County residents John Pool and Narcissa Sawyer Pool, recently was deaccessioned by the Pennsylvania Historical Commission and will be returning to Elizabeth City to become part of the permanent collections at Museum of the Albemarle.
This coral necklace worn by Gaston Pool in the portrait painted of him, purportedly by Leopold Paul Unger, recently was deaccessioned by the Pennsylvania Historical Commission and will be returning to Elizabeth City to become part of the permanent collections of Museum of the Albemarle.
Gaston Pool's headstone is shown in the Episcopal Cemetery behind Museum of the Albemarle. Pool, who died in 1852, was the son of John Pool and Narcissa Sawyer Pool. Narcissa Pool is buried beside her son in the cemetery; John Pool is buried in Washington, D.C.
This year the museum celebrates 55 years of collecting, preserving and interpreting the history of the Albemarle region. The people of the region share unique stories in a place half land and half water.
In the course of the museum’s efforts to tell the thousands of related stories, few can rival the random coincidence that occurred when a portrait was recently received by our curatorial and collections staff.
The museum was contacted by the Pennsylvania Historical Museum and Commission which had both bad and good news.
First, the bad news: the commission was in the process of deaccessioning a portrait. Usually, that’s not suitable for an artifact. When a decision is made to eliminate an object not being utilized, which may never be on display due to condition issues or the institution’s interpretive mission, this goes against the principles of museum policy. When we accession objects, it is for perpetuity.
The reasons for the deaccessioning were several. “The condition is of great concern,” the commission said, noting that the portrait was wax lined onto canvas and mounted to a ¼-inch thick piece of aluminum. This was to prevent further damage to a system of tears. The area was then overpainted to help disguise the damages. The painting’s history also did not directly connect to the museum’s regional or subjective mission.
The offerings were a portrait of Gaston Pool (1851-52), a young boy born to John and Narcissa Sawyer Pool, and the coral necklace he is wearing in the painting. The child was posed in a white dress with stockings, and black boots, and wearing a necklace of orange coral. He’s also holding a small whip in his hands.
The artist is purported to have been Leopold Paul Unger, an itinerant artist who made numerous portraits in the Albemarle region during the mid-19th century. He resided in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and traveled extensively throughout the eastern United States, New York, North Carolina, Virginia and Louisiana.
Gaston’s father, John Pool, was born at Elmwood, the Swann-Shepherd-Pool family’s ancestral home. Elmwood was made of bricks imported from England and stood in a field near the Pasquotank River. Now destroyed, it is the reason the area is called Brickhouse Point.
John Pool graduated from the University of North Carolina in 1847 and practiced law near Elizabeth City. In 1850 he married Narcissa Sawyer. He was a member of the North Carolina Senate in 1856, 1858, and 1865 and served in the U.S. Senate from North Carolina from 1868 through 1873. He would go on to practice law in Washington, D.C. from 1873 to 1884.
The portrait of Gaston Pool was sold to an antique dealer in Pennsylvania after the owner, who was from this area, relocated from North Carolina and, without heirs, sold it in 1963.
Now the good news. The museum plans to conserve the portrait for future displays in the museum or an associated museum. The Pool family was influential in North Carolina’s early history and met our mission statement. The portrait was painted in the Victorian Era and considered “mourning art” due to Gaston’s untimely death and the significance of the coral necklace. His grave is located in the Episcopal Cemetery behind the museum. He’s buried beside his mother, who died in 1856 at the age of 26. John Pool, who married again, is buried in Washington, D.C.
The museum is accepting donations to conserve the painting and would appreciate your help in the project.