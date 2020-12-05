I am a local business owner who stays very active in our community through my business as well as involvement in nonprofit organizations. I help mentor business owners and generally try to be a voice of optimism, community and acceptance for all business owners, organizations and humans in general.
So it is disheartening to me to see business owners being bullied, mistreated and left out for no reason other than rivalry or competition. Is it a heart issue? Is it a communication issue? Is it that they’re listening to the wrong people? Is it all of those? Let’s explore.
1. Heart issue. I think it starts here. How we feel about ourselves will determine pretty much how we see the world, how we see others, how we react, what we do or not do. Does this feeling stem from the heart? Is it because we’re not feeling enough or feeling insecure?
When we feel this way we tend to withdraw and see everything through a negative lens. If we don’t feel good enough, if we have self-esteem and confidence issues, then anything or anyone around us can trigger feelings of inadequacy, fear or jealousy and can manifest in pretty much any negative way that can make you see someone else as a threat or competitor.
2. Lack of communication. How many times have you thought or felt a certain way but never went to the person and told them what you were feeling? Maybe you stuffed it or — maybe worse — you recruited someone to listen to you discuss this person and validate how you felt about them.
Can you imagine that if instead of assuming the worst, instead of stuffing how you feel, you approached the person and told them how you’re were feeling?
Why do we not do it? There are several reasons we do not. Two big ones are fear of a reaction and our own ego.
Let me share a personal story and how I handled it. The last 4-5 months I have reached out several times to someone I consider a mentor and she has been pretty much blowing me off.
Going to the person and having that hard or awkward conversation is not easy. But it is key to healthy relationships. I told this person how much I appreciate her, how grateful I am for all her help, and how I have been feeling really ignored the last few months. I asked if I had contributed anything to the state of our ‘’relationship’’ and wondered how we could make it “better.”
Yes, I was nervous but I am so glad I reached out to her. She apologized, we talked and now we are OK.
What would happen if, instead of assuming and talking about it with other people, you went straight to this person? At the very least you would stay true to yourself, you would be honest and do your part. It then would be on the other person. But if we do not talk and give people a chance to listen to us and “fix” our relationships, we will never know what can come out of it. Communication is key!
3. Listening to the wrong person/people. I really don’t like this saying because it is so overused but it is true: we are the product of the people we spend the most time with.
Who are you spending your time with? What are they speaking into your life? Are they constantly being a ‘’good’’ friend by gossiping, binging info back and forth, showing you screenshots of messages or social media posts? I want to tell you something that you may not agree with and probably won’t like — these are not the people you need to be listening to.
The best way to avoid drama is stay away from it. That includes people and conversations that you know are not productive. Tell your friend or well-intended co-worker, or whoever it may be, you are not interested. All this does is create more tension, drama, rivalry, competition and negative feelings.
As leaders and business owners we need to lead by example and be problem-solvers. Be careful who you are listening to and getting advice from. People will speak into our lives based on their own fears, insecurities and life experiences, and not all of them are good. They can negatively affect you when they could have been avoided.
Keep your circle small; set boundaries for the things you allow people to tell you; and only seek advice and counsel from a few selective people that you can trust and know they are looking out not just for you but for the collective.
I think we are all affected by all three categories and it is our job to fix our minds and hearts on the right things and not get so distracted by the rest of the world. At the end of the day, and regardless of whether you’re a mom, wife, business owner, man or woman, we are all human beings who need and want support, love, acceptance, safety, kindness and love to thrive in anything we do.
The faster we realize we are all one, that together we can do bigger and better things, that we are unique and competition does not need to be a ‘’thing’’ — the better and healthier our relationships, businesses, families and lives will be.
The choice is yours: You have more control over your life than you realize. It is time to use it to transform your life, your business and your relationships into the best version they can all be.