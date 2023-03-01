Sheridan

Shown is a Ukrainian soldier’s badly damaged helmet after the tank on which he was riding was struck by a Russian antitank missile. The Ukrainian caption below the helmet, translated into English reads: “Wear your helmet or die.”

 Photo courtesy Cheri L. Sheridan

Author’s note: This Postcard from Ukraine is a sequel to one published in The Perquimans Weekly Jan. 11 that featured a young man named “Raven.” He was raised in a Ukrainian orphanage, aged out, and joined the military. He soon was admitted into a Special Forces, or Alpha Group, and became an officer. He was injured and spent the holidays in the hospital. He was hard-headed and couldn’t wait to be released and get back into the fray.

The Picture Postcard shows a badly damaged helmet with the Ukrainian caption that translates to “wear your helmet or die.”