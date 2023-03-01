Shown is a Ukrainian soldier’s badly damaged helmet after the tank on which he was riding was struck by a Russian antitank missile. The Ukrainian caption below the helmet, translated into English reads: “Wear your helmet or die.”
Author’s note: This Postcard from Ukraine is a sequel to one published in The Perquimans Weekly Jan. 11 that featured a young man named “Raven.” He was raised in a Ukrainian orphanage, aged out, and joined the military. He soon was admitted into a Special Forces, or Alpha Group, and became an officer. He was injured and spent the holidays in the hospital. He was hard-headed and couldn’t wait to be released and get back into the fray.
The Picture Postcard shows a badly damaged helmet with the Ukrainian caption that translates to “wear your helmet or die.”
Fortunately, Raven was wearing that helmet and body armor when he was riding on a tank in eastern Ukraine. Both pieces of equipment were donated by bulava.org at the beginning of the war. They saved his life.
A few weeks ago, as Raven led his new unit into a war zone, they were ambushed by Russian soldiers who fired a Cold War-Era 9K111, anti-tank missile that is ground launched. It hits a target with a high explosive antitank, or HEAT, warhead at a speed of 420 mph. Guided with a trailing wire, it is accurate and can penetrate 15 inches of steel.
This young Alpha Group officer was riding on top of a targeted tank. He was thrown from the tank in the explosion.
Raven was severely injured, taken to a field hospital and then transferred to a specialized trauma facility. He is relieved to report that he will not lose his hand and the bone-deep wound to his leg will eventually heal. He will have a series of surgeries in April and be in rehabilitation until June or July. He has every intention of returning to the front lines. Hard-headed, indeed.
Raven is grieved to report, however, that only one other soldier survived the blast. The rest were lost.
These soldiers are in a hospital, under a strict infection-control protocol. They can survive an anti-tank explosion and later succumb to the myriad germs that naturally surround them. So visits are limited, under sterile conditions and tight security.
By coincidence, Yehor’s mom, Nataliia, (featured in the Feb. 8 edition of this newspaper) is volunteering at the hospital where Raven is recuperating. She is reporting on Raven’s recovery. Prayers are welcomed!
Generally, hard-headed has a negative connotation. Stubborn. Strong-willed. Difficult. In this case, a young soldier’s hard head was protected by an even harder helmet. And, he’s lived to tell the story, thanks to the generosity of Bulava’s supporters who sent specialized protective gear to Ukraine.
Raven has cheated death — twice — while his comrades have not been so lucky. There must be a reason. He must have a mission. He’s hard-headed and he’s determined to reach his destiny.
Please consider a donation to bulava.org. Like its namesake weapon, it is small, but it is mighty. Plus, Raven will need a new helmet!