bilozerkan school

This photo shows the Bilozerkan school in Bilozerkan, Ukraine that provided shelter for an estimated 90 citizens. At 4:30 p.m. on a Saturday in May, 2021, a Russian plane roared overhead, and intentionally targeted the school. Only 27 people survived.

 Photo courtesy Cheri L. Sheridan

“With their tanks and their guns, my God, what have they done to the town I loved so well?” — Phil Coulter, 1983

These lyrics were penned during “The Troubles,” when Ireland fought what was essentially a civil war that went on for decades. Coulter writes of his childhood innocence growing up in Derry, North Ireland, only to return as an adult to see the destruction of the town he “loved so well.”