...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
expected. Winds may briefly gust to as high as 50 mph this
afternoon into this evening.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and eastern and
southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
This photo shows the Bilozerkan school in Bilozerkan, Ukraine that provided shelter for an estimated 90 citizens. At 4:30 p.m. on a Saturday in May, 2021, a Russian plane roared overhead, and intentionally targeted the school. Only 27 people survived.
“With their tanks and their guns, my God, what have they done to the town I loved so well?” — Phil Coulter, 1983
These lyrics were penned during “The Troubles,” when Ireland fought what was essentially a civil war that went on for decades. Coulter writes of his childhood innocence growing up in Derry, North Ireland, only to return as an adult to see the destruction of the town he “loved so well.”
Bulava.org founder Viktoriia Mintian recently received two videos showing the destruction of her childhood village. Bilozerka is a pocket of humanity along a 700-mile “zero line” with Ukraine to the west and Russia to the east. The battle line runs right through this agricultural region that was once home to 9,300 people. It is now residence to just 42 households, mostly senior citizens. It is known to be the most underserved region of Ukraine because of the risks.
The war started in February and by mid-March, the Russians stormed into the region with their “tanks and their guns.” The mayor gave the Russians free rein — either out of fear of execution or complicity — so many residents fled and the Russians took over their homes and businesses.
One woman, the school principal, had adult children and grandchildren move back to the village, thinking it was safer than life in the city. The Russians, wanting control of the school as a dormitory for their soldiers, forced the three generations of the family into their basement with no food or water. They held them hostage for two weeks, threatening to kill them all if the school administrator did not surrender the school.
Another basement, dug by Victoriia’s father as a root cellar, became the de facto bomb shelter for neighboring houses. Kherson, a former Russian stronghold, is only 10½ miles from the community and well within the 18.6-mile striking distance of Russian missiles. Residents soon learned the sounds of the incoming bombs and could calculate the time they had to hurry to the relative safety of the underground bunker/root cellar.
Three months after storming Bilozerka, the Russians were pushed out and people started to rebuild their lives. A sad irony is that a beautiful clear day is an invitation for enemy aircraft and drones to assess any improvements. Rockets soon follow.
Such was the fate of the Bilozerkan school that provided shelter for an estimated 90 citizens. At 4:30 p.m. on a Saturday in May, 2021, a Russian plane roared overhead, and intentionally targeted the school. Clearly it was a war crime, but that’s little consolation to the 27 people who survived.
Victoriia watches the images of the town she “loved so well.” She says she has no feelings. She is empty. She is numb.
Coulter’s song closes with the lines: “What’s done is done, what’s won is won, and what’s lost is gone forever. I can only pray for a bright, brand-new day, in the town I loved so well.”
The heartbreak is the song applies to Derry, Ireland; Bilozerka, Ukraine; and any number of towns around the world. Think of your childhood home and consider a gift to Bulava.org.