At a recent performance of Swan Lake, the Virginia Symphony performed the Ukrainian National Anthem, “Ukraine Has Not Yet Perished,” followed by the Star-Spangled Banner. The flags of both nations hung side by side in solidarity.

Hopefully, the average American knows that the Star-Spangled Banner was written as a poem by Francis Scott Key, a lawyer and amateur poet on a September morning in 1814. Key witnessed the British naval attack on Fort McHenry and was moved by the sight of the 15 bars and stars waving over the Baltimore Harbor “in the dawn’s early light.”