Dimitri, nicknamed Dima, is one of those ensuring donated supplies for Ukraine’s military get to where they’re supposed to go. Dima picks up military supplies and drives them to an undisclosed location near Kherson. While on leave last summer, he appeared in this photo with his dog, Danylo. Dima’s Bulava-sourced first aid kit hangs by his left elbow in the image.
Did you read your children or grandchildren Eric Carle’s brilliant picture book “The Very Hungry Caterpillar?” Where, one night, under the light of the moon, a tiny egg lies on a leaf and the next day, out pops a tiny caterpillar who is “so hungry?”
In the book, the caterpillar eats a whole apple on the first day but is “still hungry.” The next day he eats two pears, and then three plums the next day, followed by four strawberries the next day. Nonetheless, he’s “still hungry.”
With each turn of the page one more piece of fruit has been munched; yet the caterpillar is “still hungry.”
With all the international aid, Ukraine is “still hungry.” It appears to consume more and more weapons, ammunition, medical supplies, food and heavy equipment; yet she is still hungry. Bulava.org is doing its part to feed her insatiable appetite.
Last week, Bulava packed and shipped children’s clothing, supplies and medicines to go to a remote village outside of Mykolaev. It is in a dangerous location and help is slow to arrive there.
Bulava also sent military grade gloves, knee and elbow pads, combat first aid kits and something called “Molle” (Molly) chest rigs. Modular Lightweight Load-Carrying Equipment is a network of straps, loops and pouches that fit over tactical vests worn by the fighter.
The old adage “Everything has its place and everything in its place” applies to soldiering. In a crisis, a soldier must be able to access their radio, flashlight, first aid, keys or ammunition — all without giving away their position by fumbling or dropping things. They must be swift and silent. Molles save lives.
At this writing, more than 200 pounds of supplies are on their way to Kyiv. From there they will travel by volunteer to Dnipro where the children’s items will be picked up by Yehor’s mother, Natalyii, to be delivered directly into the hands of mothers in need.
Dimitri, nicknamed Dima, is one of those ensuring military supplies get where they’re supposed to go. Dima will pick up supplies and drive them to an undisclosed location near Kherson. Dima was a classmate of Viktoria’s and personally assures these items make it to the front. While on leave last summer, he appeared in a photo with his beloved dog, Danylo. Dima’s Bulava-sourced first aid kit hangs by his left elbow in the image.
In the book, our intrepid caterpillar chomps his way through 11 grocery items, starting with a piece of cake and ending with a slice of watermelon. He is finally full. He builds himself a cocoon … and, well, you know how the story ends.
While our intrepid Ukrainians chomp their way through billions of dollars’ worth of military assistance, humanitarian aid and infrastructure support, they are “still hungry.” Ukraine’s appetite for democracy is a caterpillar worth feeding.
One day it will emerge from the constraints of this war to become a magnificent butterfly.
Please consider a gift to bulava.org to feed a very hungry caterpillar. Volunteers in the U.S. ship directly to volunteers in Ukraine to assure that donations go from our hands to theirs. And if you have followed this series, please keep soldiers Raven, Meesha and Dita in your prayers.