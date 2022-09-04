If you haven’t had a chance to get to Museum of the Albemarle lately, the poster exhibition “Picturing Women Inventors” has closed. The exhibition showcased the challenges women encountered while pursuing their goals and aspirations as inventors, their motivations for success, and breakthroughs they achieved.

Besides showcasing the diverse backgrounds of these women, the poster exhibition also taught us how laws and times have significantly changed to provide women with more rights and opportunities. These women’s contributions to science and invention made people’s lives better, and the museum hopes that everyone who was able to see the poster exhibit was able to learn more about women whom they probably knew very little before!