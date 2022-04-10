After a winter of cold temperatures and gray landscapes filled with plants that appear lifeless, many people welcome the warm sunny days and the colors of spring.
Although farms in the region grow winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed, spring is a time of hope, grand expectations, and an uptick in activity brought on by the planting season.
In Pasquotank County, the earliest planted crops are the two major horticultural crops we grow: Irish potato and cabbage. Irish potatoes are planted starting in late February to early March. The planting of cabbage starts in mid-March.
Corn farmers start planting in late March to early April. Much of the field activity you see now is land being prepared for the planting of corn.
Normally farmers would start in early May planting soybeans, but in recent years, farmers have found that their soybean crop can produce higher yields by planting earlier, like in April.
The early planted, early maturing soybean production system has its own unique challenges and if a grower is not very knowledgeable, the results can be disastrous. I would advise growers considering this system to contact their local Extension agent.
Seasoned home gardeners and farmers know that for a crop to sprout and start growing properly, weather and soil conditions must be favorable. Both home gardeners and farmers struggle with when to decide that conditions are favorable for planting.
Dr. Ron Heiniger, Extension corn specialist at NC State University, and the State Climate Office at NCSU are funded by the Corn Growers Association of NC to develop a tool to assist corn farmers on the best time to plant their corn based on climate and weather data. This tool also lets you know how the crop will progress through the year based on growing degree days.
I know that a lot of people have moved here from other parts of the country. They may find, however, that what worked when it comes to growing plants and gardening techniques where they used to live may not work here. One of the things that we do at the Pasquotank Extension Center is provide information on gardening and farming. If you have questions, please contact the Pasquotank Extension Center at 252-338-3954.
Alton Wood Jr. is an agricultural agent with NC Cooperative Extension.