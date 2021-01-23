“First of all, then, I urge that entreaties and prayers, petitions and thanksgivings, be made on behalf of all men, for kings and all who are in authority, so that we may lead a tranquil and quiet life in all godliness and dignity.” — I Timothy 2:1-2.
I am so grateful that the election is over. Perhaps my phone will soon go back to normal with just texts from my friends instead of 20 texts a day from political groups asking for money because it is ‘URGENT’ that I respond immediately.
Am I happy with the fact that Joe Biden is now my president? No, but I was not happy when Mr. Trump was chosen as a candidate either. But I will refuse to act as many have over the past four years who claimed President Trump was not their president.
Why? Because I am a Christian. God’s Word is clear on this issue: we are to obey our leaders and pray for them. “Submit yourselves for the Lord’s sake to every human institution,” I Peter 1:13-14 states, “whether to a king as the one in authority, or to governors as sent by Him for the punishment of evildoers and the praise of those who do right.”
Do I wish President Biden ill will? No. Because I am a Christian. And secondly, I am an American and I don’t want to see our country fail. It is a great country and has stood for centuries for principles, the likes of which you cannot find in most countries around the world. So I will pray for his success.
Do I think the election was fair? I honestly don’t know. I have heard things from both sides of the fence. But it is over and done with.
Does it surprise me if there were shenanigans in areas? No. That has probably been true in elections all the way down through the ages.
But as a Christian I will support the decision that our elected officials made in declaring Joe Biden president. In 460 BC Thucydides said, “In a democracy, someone who fails to get elected to office can always console himself with the thought that there was something not quite fair about it.”
Do I have concerns for our country in the coming years? Yes. This week I read an article about Christians being persecuted in India with government support. China has crushed many Christian churches and arrested pastors in the past year alone. But I still have the privilege and freedom to assemble each Sunday, to witness of my faith during the week, and to read my Bible without fear that it will be confiscated.
Each time I check my little IRA I realize that the last four years have been greater than all of the eight years previously. In spite of COVID-19 we have a stronger economy, more people working, more things being made in our country and articles on the shelves in our stores that people in many third world countries only dream about.
And because I am a Christian I will pray that President Biden will make decisions that will help us continue on this road. I do not ask this for any monetary sake. I ask because it gives us an opportunity as Christians to be generous to those who have less. It gives us an opportunity to provide better hospitals and medical care. It gives us an opportunity for dreams to come to fruition and to help one another.
It also gives us an opportunity, as the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stated, “to learn to live together as brothers .... or to perish as fools,” and “the time is always ripe to do what is right.”
Yes, I am happy that the election is over. And I hope that folks from all walks of life take to heart the scriptures mentioned and pray for all of our leaders, show them respect, and pray that we will continue to have the freedom to assemble, worship, and speak words of encouragement when we choose and where we choose. This is God’s will.
Now, if we could just get ride of this dreadful virus!
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian minister.