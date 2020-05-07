"Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, rejoice! Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God." — Philippians 4:4 and 6
Do you struggle with guilt or worry? I have always thought of myself as an outgoing person, yet I have issues with worry and, believe it or not, inferiority.
So reading Philippians 4:4-7 is really encouraging. Paul says “rejoice,” “the Lord is near,” “Be anxious for nothing.”
If you are dealing with worry or anxiety you may take issue with someone that tells you to “just rejoice” or “don't worry.” After all, they aren't dealing with what you are dealing with.
But when you realize who is making those statements and where he is when he made them, we need to pay attention. Those statements were made by a man was in a prison cell and had been beaten with rods, stoned and left for dead, shipwrecked, hungry and many other things.
So when Paul speaks, I listen. And when he says “rejoice” he isn't just saying practice being happy. He is saying, “rejoice in the Lord.” That is a command.
I heard someone say once that worry is like a rocking chair; it's action without progress. Worry is assuming responsibilities that God never intended us to have.
Years ago a dear lady is our Sunday School class gave me a small plaque that hangs on the wall just above my desk. I look at it frequently during the day. It says, “Good morning. This is God... I will be handling all your problems today. I will not require your help!”
I'm so happy Paul gave us these words. They are just as helpful in the 21st century as they were in the first century. I've just about conquered the inferiority part but even at the age of 75 I'm still working on the worry part. That's why I like verse six. Paul says, “be anxious for nothing.”
One of the reasons that more Christians do not live with assurance is that there is a wide gap between the religious truths which we intellectually accept and the truths by which we live. It's one thing to sit in church and sing, “Praise the name of Jesus, Praise the name of Jesus. He's my rock, He's my fortress, He's my Deliverer. In Him will I trust,” but it's another thing to live as though we really mean it. Worry is often the Christians' sin.
In Ephesians 3:16, Paul's prayer is that “He will grant you, according to the riches of His glory, to be strengthened with power through His Spirit in the inner man.” Notice the last part, “in the inner man.” We worry so much about our exterior when our real concern should be to pray that God will strengthen us “in the inner man.”
In verse six Paul uses four terms for prayer. “Prayer” is the broadest word for communication with God. Talking to God.
“Supplication” is a word that conveys the idea of sharing personal needs and problems.
“Thanksgiving” reminds us that our prayers should be accompanied by a heart of gratitude for all that God has done for us in the past.
“Requests” speaks of specific petitions rather than vague and hazy generalities.
But Paul makes it clear that worry and prayer cannot coexist at the same time. You can either pray or worry, but you can't sincerely pray and worry. What God wants is for you to counter worry with prayer. Prayer is critical as we strive to break this cherished sin.
At this time, with the virus, sheltered in our homes, strife between citizens and their government, many not having the ability to work and businesses even closing, Christians need to pray.
Prayer does change things. Prayer makes a different. And while I still have issues at times with worry I do find myself praying a lot more often. I hope you do also.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian minister.