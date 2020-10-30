I just took a few moments to pray for peace and healing in the City of Philadelphia.
A friend from college, whom I haven’t seen since college days (1983, to be exact) lives in Philadelphia and posted a prayer request via social media. Immediately I felt a burden to pray for my friend by name and to pray for peace in the city, including safety for protesters and police officers.
I’ll continue to pray for folks in Philly along with other things I pray about. I wish I could say I spontaneously recognized the need to pray for the city but it wasn’t really on my list of prayer priorities until I saw my friend’s personal appeal for prayer.
“Pray for our city.” That was his request.
I find myself increasingly praying for an end to violence in our cities, for peace and justice and healing of a torn social fabric, but I don’t always pray for specific needs in specific cities.
But this is one of the ways prayer works, I suppose. We pray somewhat generically until someone presents us with a request for more specific prayer, and then we focus more particularly on those concerns.
I went to Philadelphia once, about 10 years ago. Narrow streets in the heart of the city and difficulty finding parking — a bane of cities everywhere — are among the things I recall from that visit.
Driving in Philadelphia was a bit of a challenge for me but really not as bad as I had expected.
Since then I have occasionally thought of going back. Since learning that my friend Trent was there a couple of years ago I guess I have thought about it a bit more.
But for now the visits will be by way of prayer.
I am continuing to learn that prayer is a vital activity and that it isn’t simply a place to go as a last resort.
There are people I don’t have much connection to anymore beyond praying for them, but that connection is real. As long as I keep praying it will be real.
Many of us are troubled by violence and discord in cities and towns across the country.
I invite all who will to pray.
Not only do I hope you will pray for the nation’s cities, but I also hope you will add Philadelphia as a specific prayer focus.
A lot of bad things seem to be happening all around but I remain hopeful. We will look back at some point and see that we got through this, and go through it together.
It’s a sad irony that the City of Brotherly Love is now experiencing such a level of violence.
May brotherly love indeed increase, in Philadelphia and elsewhere.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.