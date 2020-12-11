We heard from son Michael in Tennessee Monday night. Since we hadn’t heard from him in a while it was a joyous occasion.
But when Jane, who had been on the phone with Michael for a few minutes, told me that he and his family had ordered takeout from a Japanese restaurant for supper, I immediately responded: “That’s a heck of a thing to do on Pearl Harbor Day.”
The more I thought about this the more ashamed I felt. That was certainly not my best moment.
Now, I don’t regret at all that I always remember Dec. 7 as the “day which will live in infamy.”
But there is no reason that infamy should be attached to Japanese people of today, or even all of the Japanese people of 1941.
I feel with near certainty that no one involved in operating a Japanese restaurant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 2020, had anything to do with ordering the attack on Pearl Harbor.
The people who cooked this food did not kill my great-uncle. I’m sure of that.
So I have no legitimate reason to resent or regret our son’s decision to order food from a Japanese eatery on any day of the year he chooses, including Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
What this whole episode exposes, I guess, is the subtly nefarious nature of prejudice.
After all, if you asked me in any remotely normal context whether I am prone to racial or ethnic prejudices, I would respond that I am not.
So maybe I need to take a harder look at my own thinking.
I can’t even offer the (admittedly pathetic) excuse that I have never really known any Japanese people. I not only have known people who are Japanese, my college roommate for a semester or two in the early 1980s was Japanese.
At the time I actually worried that my grandfather might be unhappy with that fact since he had fought against the Japanese Army — and even more so since his brother, a machinist’s mate on the USS Arizona, died in the Pearl Harbor attack.
It turned out there was nothing to worry about on that front.
The first time I mentioned my roommate, my grandfather, who after his retirement from the Army taught for a number of years at the University of Richmond, remarked that all of the Japanese university students he had ever encountered had been outstanding scholars.
He didn’t say anything about Pearl Harbor, or World War II, or anything at all of that sort.
I think my grandfather understood at a profound level that soldiers go to war because of decisions made at a much higher level of power than their own, and leave behind family and friends they love and who love them. They sacrifice for what they believe in, and maybe sometimes for something they aren’t sure they do believe in.
My father-in-law served as an infantry platoon leader in the Philippines during World War II. The whole time I knew him, which was 35 years, I never heard him speak a single negative word about Japanese people or the contemporary nation of Japan.
I’m sure at the time of his service he felt enmity against those who were, at that time, in fact his enemies.
But I think he also understood that the government that brought about so much havoc — including the infamous Pearl Harbor attack itself — was not the sum total of what Japan was and did not represent the will of all of its people.
As the day draws near to celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace, there’s plenty of work to do in making space for peace beginning with my own heart.
May this be a blessed Christmas for all of us.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.