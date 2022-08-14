Lynnell Godfrey



 

You know how books have a table of contents that explains what’s inside? Or maybe you have a toy that came with a diagram that identifies each small piece? Nutrition labels are sort of like that. They tell you what’s inside the food you’re eating and list its ingredients.

The Nutrition Facts label gives you information about which nutrients are in the food. Food contains fat, protein, carbohydrates and fiber. Food also contains vitamins, such as vitamin D, and minerals, such as calcium and iron. Your body needs the right combination of nutrients to work properly and grow.