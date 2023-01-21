“As David’s time to die drew near, he charged Solomon his son, saying, ‘I am going the way of all the earth. Be strong, therefore, and show yourself a man.’”
— I Kings 4:1-2
Our text would make for a good Father’s Day sermon but I want to use it as an introduction to a man who had every opportunity to be God’s man but failed. His name: Samson. Samson, the man we heard about in Sunday School who was so strong that he killed hundreds of Israel’s enemies by himself. Samson, the man who killed a lion with his bare hands.
In his book, “The Samson Syndrome,” Mark Atteberry writes, “If Samson were alive today he’d be a superstar athlete or an action-movie star. Or he’d be a Navy SEAL or a world-champion prize fighter.” But, Atteberry goes on to say, “He’d still be a disappointment to God.”
Why do we think of Samson as being “a real man”? Samson was physically strong but spiritually weak. According to Judges 13:5, he was a man whose life was supposed to be dedicated to God. Samson was a man who could have delivered the Israelites from the bondage of the Philistines that ravaged their country and took their crops year after year. But his was a life spent living out the desires of the flesh.
Why is it that so many men who have built huge companies and accumulated wealth and are successful in the eyes of the world, think of themselves as “real men,” yet are failures in their spiritual life?
A real man is a man of God. A real man chooses to walk with the Lord in his every day activities as a doctor, businessman, lawyer, senator or laborer. A real man is one who will keep his word. A real man is one who fights and continues to fight the battle of the flesh, not yielding to the temptations that are often so readily available and enticing. It has nothing to do with one’s position in life financially or socially. It is an issue of one’s heart belonging to God.
David says, “I am going the way of all the earth.” He knows he is going to die. What would the king of the greatest nation on earth say to his son who is going to succeed him? What would the man who has positioned Israel’s greatness, conquered Israel’s enemies, and accumulated great wealth for his country, say to his son, Solomon, who will succeed him as king?
David says, “Be strong.” He didn’t mean one who can bench press 300 pounds, have hundreds of employees who jump when he beckons, or can go toe to toe with a political foe. It doesn’t mean you have to be a John Wayne or Arnold Schwarzenegger. David says, “Be strong, therefore, and show yourself a man.”
Then David goes on to to say in I Kings 2:2-3, “Keep the charge of the Lord your God, to walk in His ways, to keep His statues, His commandments, His ordinances, and His testimonies.”
Being a real man means being a Godly man, and a Godly man means being an example for your wife and children.
And don’t overlook David’s statement to “walk in His ways.” That means to follow God’s way.
Consider the following verses from Ephesians 5:21-25: “Submit to one another in the reverence of Christ....” and “Love your wives just as Christ also loved the Church.”
Men, you don’t have to go to school six or eight years to be a heart surgeon. As husbands and dads, you hold the hearts of your children and wife in the palms of your hand every day of your life. They care what you think. You hold their hearts and can do with them whatever you want. Every day of your life, you reach into your wife’s heart and you either tenderly hold it and do whatever is necessary to keep all of her life energies flowing or you don’t. You may lightly scratch it or you may pierce it. You may rip it from her chest. Or, you may grow it and be the instrument of God’s choosing to powerfully influence it and allow it to radiate an awesome beauty.
A real man? He has nothing to do with the world’s standards or having the strength of Samson. A real man “keeps the charge of the Lord your God to walk in His ways.”