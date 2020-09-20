The following is a condensed version of a recent sermon delivered by the Rev. Carroll Bundy, pastor at New Hope United Methodist Church.
If there was ever a text that was made to be weaponized, Matthew 18:15-20 is it.
So how do we get rid of sinners in the church? Right here is the text that has been used to clear the church of folks who just don’t conform to our way of thinking.
Say someone in the church offends you. Most scripture describes this as a member of the church “sinning” against you. The Message version of the Bible describes it as “hurting” you. So someone in the church says or does something that hurts your feelings.
First thing we do is to let everyone else in the church, as well as the surrounding community, know exactly what the other “church” person did to us. This step isn’t exactly in scripture, but this is just to help build your case before you start following the correct steps. Depending on the results, you may need to step up your game and maybe do a post on Facebook or other social media. Be sure to angrily let the pastor know as well.
Timing is everything, so the best time to start this process is when all the parties involved are gathered together. So maybe Sunday morning just before the worship service. This should be a good time to do what Jesus says.
“Scripturally” you start by going up to the offensive person, pulling them aside and saying, “Look here now, you have offended me, this is what you did, and I want an apology right now. Repent from your sins or else.”
If they don’t apologize right then, or if they don’t seem sincere in their apology, go get two of your church buddies whom you have already asked to be ready, and the three of you go back to the sinner in our midst, and go through the same speech again.
When that doesn’t work, and it won’t, the next thing is to continue to tell everyone what has happened and at the next Administrative Council meeting, stand up and demand the church do something about it. Be sure to remind them that this person has sinned not only against you, but the entire church, and that they need to be reprimanded, because that is what Jesus says to do to those who just can’t or won’t conform. Be sure to reference Matthew 18:15-17.
Of course this is not what Jesus said, or meant. It does happen all too often, but it is wrong. This scripture is not about kicking people out, it is about reconciliation.
You cannot read just one piece of scripture and interpret it to make it say what you want. This passage is part of a much broader lesson on bringing folks back to the family. At the beginning of Chapter 18, Jesus is asked, “Who is the greatest in the Kingdom of Heaven?”
In verses 3-5, Jesus said, “Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like children, you will never enter the Kingdom of Heaven. Whoever becomes humble like this child is the greatest in the Kingdom of Heaven. Whoever welcomes one such child in my name welcomes me.”
Jesus calls for us to be humble, maybe for us even to have a sense of naivety like that of a child. A child is someone who is just beginning life, someone who is learning. In life a child is someone younger, but in Christ, we are all still learning. Maybe a child is someone who is trying to learn about Christ. Maybe a child is someone who is not as far along on their walk with Christ as you are. Children make mistakes, but need to be welcomed and taught.
Jesus then talks about the dangers of causing others to sin. In Verse 6, he says, “If any of you put a stumbling block before one of these little ones who believe in me, it would be better for you if a great millstone were fastened around your neck and you were drowned in the depth of the sea….”
Always remember that you do not want to be the cause of someone leaving, of someone walking away from the church. Jesus reminds us that God loves everyone.
In Verses 12-14, Jesus says, “What do you think? If a shepherd has a 100 sheep, and one of them has gone astray, does he not leave the 99 on the mountains and go in search of the one that went astray? And if he finds it, truly I tell you, he rejoices over it more than over the 99 that never went astray. So it is not the will of your Father in heaven that one of these little ones should be lost.”
Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world, and he seeks to find the lost at all cost, even if it means exposing the flock to danger. That means he is willing to risk the church family in order to minister to someone who is lost.
This is about reconciliation. Nothing else. This is about bringing people back into the fold. We all started in the fold. From birth we are children of God. God wants us back. That is the whole point of God coming down to earth and being born as a human. He wants to reconcile with humanity. To bring us back into the flock.
In Verse 20, Jesus says, “For where two or three are gathered in my name, I am there among them.” Whenever two Christians gather, Christ is with us. Read this with the goal of reconciliation.
In Verse 15, He says, “If another member of the church sins against you, go and point out the fault when the two of you are alone. If the member listens to you, you have regained that one.”
First off, remember, you are acting as a member of Christ’s Holy Church. This is not about you being offended. It’s not about revenge. It is in the best interest of the church that no one knows about this. Don’t stir the pot, don’t cause ill feelings toward another believer, no matter where they are on their walk. And no matter their sin, don’t gossip.
When two members of the church meet, Jesus is also at the gathering. The three of you are trying to reconcile. You have to have humility and an understanding that you yourself could have some of the blame, because being a Christian doesn’t make you blameless. Be prayerful, before, during and after.
If the two of you can reconcile, then you don’t need to talk about this anymore. We don’t need to stir the pot. When you are humble you don’t need credit for smoothing over a bump in the road. Move on, and thank God in your prayer that he was able to reconcile the two of you.
If an agreement isn’t reached, get two or three others and have a sit-down. Again, do this in secret, without the whole world knowing your dirty laundry. And it shouldn’t be two or three of your family members, close friends or cronies. Ask some folks that maybe you don’t hang out with, people both parties respect, to be a part of the meeting.
Remember, you could be in the wrong here. Remember also that if you are gathering in His name, that Christ is there with you. Don’t leave Him out. This is His church. This is His flock. Be prayerful anytime you are trying to reconcile.
Also, always remember Verse 6: that you do not want to be the cause of someone leaving the family or falling into sin. Keep this passage in mind while you are out doing God’s work.
As a last resort, after you have exhausted all other means of reconciliation, then and only then bring the issue to the church. Do this prayerfully and at the right time. Sundays are holy days. Sundays are days of rest and prayer — days to be spent in the arms of God. Be prayerful and mindful of others. Just before worship, during worship or even after worship isn’t the time to bring this up. Don’t disrupt the worship of God. If you are truly praying on this, you will know when the time is right. Who knows? Maybe the Holy Spirit is working on the other person’s heart.
Remember to walk with Jesus and to be humble in his presence. Jesus said to go after the lost. To seek out the lost. That ain’t easy. It makes holding the family together that much harder. It is risky having folks who think differently, who have different views, who want different things from a church family. But this is Christ’s holy church.