Museum of the Albemarle, as a part of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, promotes the understanding of history and material culture primarily of the Albemarle region but also the state of North Carolina.
Through regional collections, historical interpretation and professional assistance, the museum encourages citizens and visitors to explore and understand the past; reflect on their own lives and their place in history; and preserve regional history for future generations.
We know that future visitors will want to learn about the many ways this life-altering, worldwide coronavirus outbreak affected North Carolinians. Joining our parent organization, the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh, Museum of the Albemarle is seeking artifacts that will allow us to document numerous aspects of the pandemic.
According to guidelines written by the N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh, objects could include:
• Personal protective equipment, or PPE, including items manufactured in North Carolina.
• Items associated with individuals from northeastern North Carolina stricken with COVID-19.
• Items associated with frontline “essential” workers, including medical personnel, store employees, delivery workers, transportation workers and government employees.
• Items related to COVID-19 medical research.
• Items associated with life during “quarantine,” including objects interpreting the following: shortages, working from home, schooling from home, caring for family members, exploring new hobbies, dealing with isolation, and experiencing the positives and negatives of staying at home.
• Items connected to altered “life-changing” experiences, including weddings, pregnancies and births, adoptions and funerals.
• Items associated with cancellations and closures faced by individuals, businesses, schools, nonprofits, and religious and cultural institutions.
• Items related to workers who were furloughed or lost their jobs.
• Items linked to coronavirus volunteer efforts.
• Items associated with social distancing.
Items must have a strong connection to northeastern North Carolina to be accepted into our collection.
We can’t collect objects while we’re closed, so we’re asking individuals to save items that might make great artifacts. Please record and submit information about your object on our website link https://www.museumofthealbemarle.com/collections/recording-great-pause now, so that we can get back in touch when we’re ready to collect. The website questionnaire asks the following:
• Name/Type of object (item must be a physical object, not a digital file);
• Who is associated with the object, and where was it used?
• What aspect of the pandemic is the object associated with (i.e., cancellations, closures, essential work, PPE, social distancing, etc.)?
• How do you think this object can help tell the story of life in northeastern North Carolina during the coronavirus outbreak?
Please attach digital images showing the object in its original setting or use, or images of people associated with the object. Files must be less than 256 megabytes, or MBs, and file types must either be jpg, jpeg, png, eps or tif.
Please attach video. Files must be less than 256 MB. Allowed file types include avi, mov, mp3, wav or mp4.
Please contact Wanda Lassiter, curator at Museum of the Albemarle, at wanda.lassiter@ncdcr.gov if you have any questions.