About two weeks ago I wrote about the death of longtime News & Observer columnist Dennis Rogers.
I has come as something of a surprise even to me that I’m still thinking a great deal about Rogers nearly three weeks after I learned of his death.
In 2010 I seriously considered driving to Oxford — about half an hour north of Raleigh in Granville County — to visit Dennis Rogers at his home there.
It wasn’t the most thought-out plan ever.
Really, it wasn’t thought-out at all. And I didn’t go through with it.
But what I initially imagined was that I would show up on his doorstep, much like the character played by Kevin Costner in “Field of Dreams” showed up out of the blue at the door of the character portrayed by James Earl Jones, and he would either call the police on me or invite me in for a glass of iced tea.
I was mostly expecting the iced tea.
I figured once I explained why I had come he would have welcomed me like a long-lost friend.
After all, people all over eastern North Carolina had for years welcomed him that way while he was writing his column from the road.
The reason I considered the trip in the first place was that I was at a kind of career crossroads at that time. I wasn’t entirely sure whether I wanted to pursue a news writing job at a larger paper, become an editor at a smaller paper (which I went on to do in Edenton from 2013-17) or focus my energies more fully on column and feature writing.
Over time I moved on from that crossroads and the (admittedly bizarre) notion of the drive to Oxford faded from memory.
But now that he’s gone I do regret not visiting him. As I mentioned earlier, I think he would have been gracious even if he was mildly annoyed.
We could have talked about the craft of writing, even though I would have been careful not to use any such phrases as “the craft of writing.”
We surely would have touched briefly on how politics and society have changed over the past 40 years ago.
I hope we would have celebrated our mutual affection for country music, eastern North Carolina barbecue, Ocracoke, North Carolina history, good coffee, bad coffee, and any coffee at all.
Since we would be drinking iced tea we’d take a moment to acknowledge how refreshing that always is.
And it would have been a chance to say ‘thanks’ for the stories, the insights, the hilarity, the sadness, and the inspiration.
What the heck — I’ll say it now: Thanks, Dennis.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.