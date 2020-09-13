Through the life, teaching, suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, God has said to us, “Here I am, Know me.” There are no rules, no principles, and no formulas — just a relationship.
That is the Good News of the Gospel. It is good, but relationships are hard. Do you realize how much time, money, effort and talk we spend on the difficulty of relationships?
In many ways, rules are much easier than relationships. With rules you know where you are and exactly what is expected, but not so with relationships. Rules are predictable and do not change, but relationships are constantly changing. Rules take discipline which is hard. Relationships require commitment, which is scary.
God has offered us a relationship, but something inside of us wants to say, “Thank you very much, but I would prefer a few rules.”
So we set out to find how-to books for all of the how-to questions. We think if we knew how to pray we could get our relationship with God straight. If we had a book to tell us how to read the Bible (not a very thick book please!) we could understand easier all that is in it.
If we could totally understand what God requires of us, what is true and what is not, then we would know how to be ethical and moral in every situation. We could get a real handle on God. If we could just see Jesus more clearly it would all make sense.
It does not work that way — never has, and never will. A relationship, with God or with one another, is not something to be figured out, not a problem to be solved, but something to live in.
There is even a time in the Gospel of John (12:20-33) when Jesus says about his relationship with God, “My soul is in turmoil.” If Jesus didn’t have it all figured out, how can we expect to? Relationships, with God or other people, involve turmoil. Relationships get lived out, but they do not get figured out.
What God promised has been done. The joy and the peace are there, written on our hearts, just where he said it would be. We do know God. We do not have to ask or seek. We do not have to search for God’s Kingdom as it is already within us, not “out there” someplace.
You cannot rest your soul on a how-to book. There are no rules for stilling the soul. There is no way to figure out inner quietness, so give yourself a break. Trust the relationship you have with God right now and let it grow from there.