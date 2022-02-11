“If I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, but do not have love, I have become a noisy going or a clanging cymbal.” — I Corinthians 13:1
“And now these three remain: faith, hope and love, But the greatest of these is love.” — I Corinthians 13:11
By now the stores have probably had most of their Valentine’s Day cards well picked over. The ones left are the ones most people didn’t want. I decided to purchase mine two weeks ago in order to have a good selection.
What is it about Valentine’s Day that we celebrate? Originally the day was not associated with love and romance. It was not until the Middle Ages that love and romance became attached to the day, and it happened due to the belief in France and England that birds started their mating season on Feb. 14.
According to History.com, the oldest record of a Valentine’s Day card was written by a 21-year-old French duke named Charles to his wife while he was imprisoned in the Tower of London in 1415.
Valentine’s Day has now evolved from a simple love poem to flowers, candy and gifts. The latest figures indicate that the average man will spend $291 while women will spend about $106. (I hope my wife doesn’t see this!)
Hopefully this day will help us focus more on the nature of true love. In Jesus’ day the Greeks had words that indicated different concepts of love. For example, philos meant emotional love such as brother/sister or close friend. Eros meant physical love and from it we get our word erotic. But the word agape represented a Christ-like love. It is often defined as that which seeks another person’s best interests or his best good.
Christine Magnacca could not have children. After 10 years of marriage her husband left one weekend and did not return. Determined to pour the love she had into someone, Christine applied to Social Services to become a foster mom for children without homes. The agency placed two brothers with her who were Italian. Then they asked if she would take a little black baby, and then a second one.
After a few years Magnacca realized that what she was doing for these four children was what the Lord would want any parent to do. She applied for papers to adopt all four as her own. Because of some misguided bureaucrats, she lost one but eventually adopted three.
Then Social Services called her and said we have three Puerto Rican children. Will you take them?
Into her home and into her heart they came. Within a year she applied to adopt these three also.
She began to give those children the most important ingredient possible, one that had been missing in their lives: love.
In reality true love defies description. And because love cannot be packaged or bottled, many people today are pursuing a myth. They are frantically trying to discover a love that may not even exist.
But the Bible deals with realities. The biblical definition of love is that divine force that draws man to God and to men and women made in the image of God. We can only know this wonderful love as we know God. It is not a fuzzy, frilly Valentine heart kind of love. It’s the deepest power of life.
Martin Luther King said, “It’s a good thing Jesus didn’t say like your neighbor.” Whether we like someone or not may be an important matter, but we are called to deal with our neighbor in a love that goes beyond liking.
In I Corinthians 13:8, Paul gives us three little words that should be embedded in our hearts and minds: “love never fails.” Agape love is eternal.
Think about it. Everything that you have accomplished in this life will one day be left behind. No matter how much care you give your body one day you will leave it behind. No matter how much knowledge you gain one day it will all be left behind. No matter how much wealth you accumulate, one day it will be all left behind.
All of those things pale in comparison to your relationships with people and our Lord Jesus. Our relationship with others and our relationship with the Lord are what really matters in this world. If you want to learn how to truly love look at Jesus. For if we fail in our love we have missed what it means to be a Christian.