As many of you know, I am an avid cyclist. In September, I ride in the Great Cycle Challenge to help bring awareness and financial support to children fighting childhood cancer. September is challenging because I have more obligations than in the summer months. Nevertheless, the summer months are when I warm up and prepare to do some miles in September.

Recently, I loaded my bike up in the back of my car and took off to the trail to get some miles in. I usually put the bike on the bike rack, but I had to run errands this day and did not want my bike strapped to the car all day. The front and back wheels have an easy release, so I took the wheels off so the entire bike would fit into my trunk.


Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends. He can be reached at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.