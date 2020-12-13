Christmas in 2016 was a different and memorable experience. I finally was able to go back to New York to be with my whole family after 12 years of living in North Carolina.
I was able to do this with the help of my dear aunt, Dora Alicia Nava. Why am I so specific with this particular aunt? Well, Nov. 30 was the day of our last and final goodbye.
I am not asking for a pity party, but this virus has taken five of my dearest family members. It’s also taken many people around the world. So if you are grieving, I understand; take your time.
Do not rush into thinking you are OK, and if you are OK that is good, too. Do not let anyone tell you how to grieve because we are all different. As for me, my way of grieving is writing it out and remembering the impact my relatives have had in my life.
As for my aunt, she has left so much. She was like a second mother to me. She was family, and when I say family, I mean FAMILY: She was the ex-wife of my mother’s brother and the aunt of my father (I know, crazy right? My parents met well before this realization).
She taught me three lessons that I will never forget and that I and my cousins will continue to follow. Maybe it is something that many of you may know and can apply to what the holidays and family are all about.
Giving: My aunt was known for giving. She was the first of our family to come to America from El Salvador to help her family.
Then my parents followed her steps. Her mother and she would give time, energy and money to rebuild the houses of their loved ones back in El Salvador.
That Christmas in 2016 I remember her stepping me and my siblings aside and reminding us that our parents were not getting any younger. We were adults and needed to help my mother fix her house up to make it look nice.
In 2020 that is exactly what we did — I don’t know how, but we did. My mother told her and she was thrilled. How I wish she was able to come here and see the renovation.
Unity: All families have their ups and downs, but this woman, no matter how mad you got her, always found a way to reconnect with you. Every Easter, birthday, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, she expected every family member to be there or to call.
We finally reconnected in 2016 and I believe it was because at the time my mother’s youngest brother had colon cancer and my aunt helped us to go to New York to see the family.
We stayed there for two weeks, reminiscing and having quality time — so much quality time the whole family got a stomach bug. I laugh just thinking about it. It wasn’t fun fighting for the bathroom in a small apartment in New York.
My father and my aunt had bad blood, so they could not be in the same room. They butt heads, and this was because my aunt would correct him in his wrongdoings.
But when she came down here for my sister’s sweet 15 birthday, she told him his wrongdoings again, and they squashed it out — it never failed. Deep down my dad is a softy and my aunt had this charm of forgiveness.
Leadership and strength: Just how my aunt had a very blunt and straightforward attitude with my father, she was the same way with everyone. She never let anyone step over her.
From stories I heard of her, she would physically fight with her brothers, and you know I kind of believe it. But as strong as she was physically, she was equally strong mentally.
She beat breast cancer and continued to keep going. She convinced my family to come here so I could have a better future.
She was a role model for many people around her. She was proud of me when I graduated with my bachelor’s degree and told me that kind of energy would get me places.
Alicia was a grandmother, mother, aunt, daughter and a darn strong woman who will always remain in my heart and memory. I know she is probably yelling at me to stop crying and to put my big girl pants on, and I will.
But I wanted to let her know she has impacted so many and taught us that family, unity and strength are important.
Franki Garcia is a copy editor for The Daily Reflector in Greenville.