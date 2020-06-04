This has been a strange year.
I think we all know that.
The COVID 19 pandemic has led to all sorts of things most people, certainly including myself, had not anticipated.
I had travel plans for April.
Oops.
I started the year with financial goals and resolutions.
Oops.
I had joined a morning fitness class at the Y and was making good progress on fitness goals. I had great plans for making big strides in fitness this spring.
Oops.
I had great ideas for our big Easter services at church.
Oops.
I am not complaining because I know it has been worse for many, many people. And I know people for whom it indeed has been much, much worse.
While I have experienced some decline in income I have not once wondered how I would pay for necessities.
And while I have missed my group fitness class I have continued my own exercise plan at home, as best I could. I have muddled through reasonably well.
Canceling the travel plans was a bit more difficult but we have adjusted to that as well.
One thing I really missed a lot last week was attending a community Memorial Day service in person.
I have grown so accustomed to attending one or more programs of that type on Memorial Day that it just didn’t seem like Memorial Day without them. I took a few moments to remember.
I also took a few moments to look forward to a future where we once again are gathering for Memorial Day remembrances.
I took some time to think ahead to a time when we begin going to ball games and concerts.
I thought about once again enjoying movies in a theater, with a big crowd of people laughing, gasping and weeping together.
I thought about big community celebrations on Independence Day and big family gatherings on other holidays.
These things will be back.
They won’t be back soon enough for many folks and they’ll be back too soon in the opinion of others.
I’m just glad to look forward to a future where we’re doing these things again.
Memorial Day is about remembering.
It is always about remembering, no matter what else is going on.
Sometimes it is also about looking ahead.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.