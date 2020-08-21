This past weekend was the 43rd anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley.
Often I remember when the date rolls around but this year I actually had forgotten until I saw a social media post by my friend Allen Vick of Greenville, a longtime radio broadcaster in country music, classic rock and sports.
Allen is one of the biggest Elvis fans I have ever met.
I, on the other hand, am a casual fan. And I really wasn’t a fan at all until a few months before Elvis died.
That always was one of the sad ironies of Elvis’ death for me. I had just started to appreciate Elvis after he had a big country hit in the spring of 1977 with “Moody Blue.”
In July of that year he released another country single, “Way Down,” and then in the middle of August he died.
“Way Down” went to number one on the country chart the same week that Elvis died. It wasn’t just nostalgia for a legend that propelled the record to the top of the chart, either. It was already headed there anyway.
His death always left me wondering what could have been.
While Elvis was widely regarded as the “King of Rock and Roll” in the late 1950s, continued to be popular with a string of movie appearances during the early 1960s and then reignited his career in rock with his 1968 television special, he also always had an affinity with both country and Gospel music.
In the early 1970s he won a Grammy for a Gospel album.
Elvis occasionally had a modest country hit over the years but in 1977 he seemed to be finding his footing in the field of country music in a new way. That caught me attention and spurred me to want to learn more about his earlier music.
It also convinced me he had a good career ahead of him in the country field.
And then he died.
None of us will ever know what he might have done in the late 1970s and onward as he reconnected with his country roots.
He might have ruled the country charts into the ‘80s.
Or he might have shifted his focus yet again and possibly had another career drop-off such as the one he experienced in the mid-1960s.
Or he could have decided that Gospel was what he really wanted to devote his energies to and made even more of a mark in that field.
We’ll just never know.
As it is Elvis left behind some great recordings. Everybody has their favorites but I especially love “Kentucky Rain,” “Suspicious Minds” and “Burnin’ Love.”
He was one of a kind and his memory lives on.
In fact, his legend seems as strong now as it has ever been.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.