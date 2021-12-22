I recently received correspondence from my cousin Louise, who in September drove down from her home in Massachusetts and attended a reunion of the Sixth Division Marine Corps. Lulu, as we all called her, was representing her father, David Mears, who passed away in November of 2017.
The Sixth Division was formed overseas in 1944 on Guadalcanal, combining the 4th and the 29th Regiments, in preparation for the invasion of Okinawa. The Battle of Okinawa was one of the bloodiest in the Pacific in World War II, causing over 50,000 Allied casualties, including 14,000 dead.
Lieutenant David Mears had played football at Boston University, and his tentmates had also played college football. George Murphy had been captain of the 1942 Notre Dame team, and Walter “Bus” Bergman had been a standout at Colorado. The three were all Marine platoon leaders in the 29th Regiment.
There were many former collegiate players on the island in training, and it was natural that pickup football football games were played. It was also natural that talk went back and forth about who could field the better team, the 4th or the 29th. Ultimately it was arranged, a game they originally called “The Football Classic,” to be held on Christmas Eve in 1944.
The game was played with much fanfare on a dirt field littered with rocks, gravel and bits of coral. They named it Pritchard Field after Cpl. Thomas Pritchard, a member of the demolition squad who was killed shortly before the game. There was a public address system, radio announcers, regimental bands, and volunteer game officials. The crowd for the game, which eventually would be called the Mosquito Bowl, were several thousand Marines.
The game was supposed to be two-hand touch, but it became tackle, with no helmets or pads. The teams played to a 0-0 tie, but that was not important. It was a brief respite from the grim assignment that was ahead for them all.
Of the 64 players who participated, nearly 20 of them would either be drafted or ultimately play in the National Football League. But of the 64, fifteen would be killed in action within a matter of months, by far the largest number of American athletes ever to die in a single battle.
On May 15, 1945, both Mears and Murphy were hit by Japanese gunfire on the battle for Sugar Loaf Hill. Mears was shot through the leg, and evacuated to Guam where he learned three days later that his buddy, “Irish” Murphy, had been killed. Trying to hold a forward slope on Sugar Loaf, Murphy was killed while trying to help a wounded Marine. Having thrown all his grenades, he was firing his pistol at the enemy. In the battle, 49 of the 60 men in Murphy’s platoon were killed or wounded.
When interviewed several years ago, Mears said of his friend’s death, “That was really bad, he was such a terrific guy. But there were so many of them ....”
After the war, Dave Mears became a CPA, and raised five children with his wife Mary, who was my godmother. Mary Mears and my mother were first cousins, and friends for life. Dave never shared his combat experiences with me, and probably not with his family either. Those memories were probably just too hard. But surviving the war must have contributed to his amazing zest for life. At age 83, he was still cutting his own firewood and using his season ski pass on the slopes in New Hampshire.
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Buzz Bissinger has written a book on the Mosquito Bowl and the lives of the men involved. Bizzinger, the author of “Friday Night Lights,” is a compelling story-teller, whose dad was one of those Marines on Okinawa. I look forward to the book’s release, and reading the full story about the courage of those men, and that Christmas Eve in 1944.
Mike Wood is a sports correspondent for The Daily Advance.