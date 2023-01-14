King visit to Edenton

This flyer promotes an appearance by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Edenton Armory on May 8, 1966. King’s visit to Edenton, dubbed an “All Citizens Freedom Rally,” was sponsored by the North Carolina chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

 sUBMITTED PHOTO

Editor’s note: This column was written by local columnist Michael Worthington in 2014 when he was teaching at Elizabeth City State University. We’re publishing it today to commemorate King, whose birthday is Sunday and whose accomplishments will be remembered and celebrated with a national holiday on Monday.

Dr. Martin L. King Jr. was a Baptist minister and civil rights leader who was born in Atlanta, Georgia. He was named “Michael” when he was born in 1935, but his father changed both of their names to “Martin Luther” to honor the historic German religious leader. Close friends still called him “Mike” for the rest of his life.