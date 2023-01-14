...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
This flyer promotes an appearance by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Edenton Armory on May 8, 1966. King’s visit to Edenton, dubbed an “All Citizens Freedom Rally,” was sponsored by the North Carolina chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
Editor’s note: This column was written by local columnist Michael Worthington in 2014 when he was teaching at Elizabeth City State University. We’re publishing it today to commemorate King, whose birthday is Sunday and whose accomplishments will be remembered and celebrated with a national holiday on Monday.
Dr. Martin L. King Jr. was a Baptist minister and civil rights leader who was born in Atlanta, Georgia. He was named “Michael” when he was born in 1935, but his father changed both of their names to “Martin Luther” to honor the historic German religious leader. Close friends still called him “Mike” for the rest of his life.
Martin L. King graduated from Morehouse College in 1948 and Crozer Theological Seminary in 1951. Then he earned a PhD from Boston University in 1955. In Boston, he met his future wife, Coretta Scott, with whom he had four children.
King was relatively untested when Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat and move to the back of a city bus in December 1955. But he rose to the challenge and led the boycott of Montgomery Alabama’s segregated buses for over a year. The boycott only ended when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that discrimination was illegal in all public transportation.
In 1957, King became the president of the newly formed Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Soon everybody recognized him as the national leader of the national civil rights movement. He encouraged nonviolence resistance to racism.
In 1959, he moved to Atlanta to become the co-pastor, with his father, of Ebenezer Baptist Church. He organized protests, demonstrations, and marches in many cities. He led protests in Birmingham, Alabama in 1963, St. Augustine, Florida in 1964, and Selma, Alabama in 1965. He was often arrested and jailed. He was physically attacked. And his house was bombed.
One of Dr. King’s finest hours came in August 1963 when he led the protest march in Washington, D.C., officially known as the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. There he gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial. Then he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.
Dr. King had several connections to Elizabeth City. Edythe Scott Bagley, his sister-in-law, taught at Elizabeth City State. Also, two of his close personal friends, Leonard and Maude Ballou, both worked at the college. Leonard Ballou had been a college fraternity brother during Dr. King’s college years, and Maude Ballou had been Dr. King’s personal secretary from 1955 to 1960. Then she moved to Elizabeth City with her husband, who had accepted a teaching position in the music department of the college that later became Elizabeth City State University.
King visited Elizabeth City in 1961. He talked with local civil rights leaders and preached sermons in local churches. He returned in 1966 to visit his friends, and to speak at a civil rights rally at the Edenton National Guard Armory.
In the spring of 1968, King went to Memphis, Tennessee, to show support for the striking city workers. There he was shot dead as he stood on the balcony of his motel. The man died, but his dream lives on in the nation’s steady progress to end racism. Every January, the nation celebrates a federal holiday to honor the memory of Dr. King.
Michael R. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County and a retired instructor at Elizabeth City State University.