You might have heard it said that respect is earned.
Maybe you learned that from a parent, teacher, coach, or someone else you ... wait for it ... respect.
I know I have heard this much of my life, and often from teachers, coaches and mentors I very much respected.
While I never consciously adopted that maxim as an operating principle in my life, I don’t know that I ever really disputed it, either.
But this week I heard something that made a lot of sense to me, and it has prompted a conscious shift in how I think about respect.
Many of the important moments in my life come when I least expect them and in the last places I am prone to look for them.
In this instance I was listening to, of all things, “A New Breed of Golf” with Michael Breed on PGA Tour radio, when he said something that got me thinking about this in a new way.
He was talking about the late Arnold Palmer and reflecting on Palmer’s persona and golf greatness in advance of this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.
Palmer treated everyone with respect, Breed recalled. He had been able to spend a fair amount of time around the golf legend, and one of the things that stood out to him was how Palmer always treated people with respect — right down to standing up to shake someone’s hand no matter who the person was.
When Arnold Palmer was talking to you, Breed recalled, he would give you his undivided attention. He was not preparing his witty response to what you were saying, or looking around to see whether there was someone more prominent in the room who might make a better conversational partner.
After sharing these memories of Palmer, Breed went on to talk about his own father and how his father approached people with respect.
Breed said he learned from his father not that respect has to be earned, but that it should be given and not retracted unless and until a person does something to cause you to lose that respect.
In other words, respect is not earned but rather is given initially as a sort of a default, and it’s actually disrespect that one can earn through behavior that is not respectable.
Despite having heard throughout my life from a number of different people that respect is earned, I tend to think I lean toward the idea that I should treat everyone with respect from the get-go.
I hope you have found that to be true in your dealings with me.
If not, let me know. Maybe we can earn back each other’s respect if we have somehow lost it.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.