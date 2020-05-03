I love people so very much and I have always loved to share with them food, family-style at a long table, the smells swirling through the air.
From the window over my dish-filled sink, I watch as the sun fades, bringing us the breathtaking colors of pinks and purples, and as more food fills the table. I love for people to come and sit, eat what I have prepared with love, sharing “time gone by” recipes and ingredients.
And as the food disappears, the love stays, as they wait for a warm drink whether brandy, hot cocoa, coffee or tea. With that comes a sleepy mood, peaceful and slow as the night continues to grow. The laughter is such a precious gift and sometimes the tears flow freely. The table is a magical place to share stories filled with joy or pain, hopes and dreams and memories of a yesteryear.
So, when the little café became a place where we could have many tables, I was keenly aware of the gift God was allowing us to be a part of.
I had never run a restaurant before. While raising our children, with all of their friends in tow, and Scott’s fellow rescue swimmers gathered around, our little kitchen sometimes felt like a restaurant. Memories of my childhood on the farm, when all of us would come in from the field, pack into Grandma’s kitchen, waiting for her ice-cold tea, sweet corn that tasted simply like sugar, beautiful red crimson tomatoes and the creamiest homemade ice cream filled with peaches from the trees in the field, also felt like just that a safe, small, love-filled restaurant.
This was my chance. A chance to recreate those beautiful memories so that anyone could have a table if even for a moment. It has become a bit different but something I love so very much.
Every morning when I walk in before the sun comes up, I open the door and before I turn the light on, I take a deep breath and listen for the hum of the refrigerators, praying they have kept our wares safe overnight. As the lights come on, the routine starts: checking each temperature, turning on fans and ovens and preparing for the day so that the people can come and share and laugh and love at their table.
Those who come to our little café now are our family. Each one has their own story, their own hopes and dreams, their pains and joys. We have watched our babies graduate, get married, go off to start their lives, whether in the military or in the world of medicine or business. Their pictures don our walls.
Our farmers sometimes pray for rain and sometimes not. Our family has lost loved ones, and we can see the pain in their eyes when they walk in and share. We worry and pray, hoping and dreaming with them. We hear of a truck overturned and pray it’s not one of ours. We learn of an officer down and hold our breath as we wait for the news.
It’s not about the building or the biscuits but about the tables. I cannot speak for every restaurateur, but I know that for most, it is about love — a love for family, a love for emotion and a love for people. It’s looking out and watching life happen.
This season has not taken away our tables. It has just moved them home. And prayerfully as this time passes, a balance will happen, capturing an ebb and flow. The tables will still be filled at home with dreams and hopes, stories of the day and memories, and our restaurant tables will be a beautiful overflow of that as we learn a new normal, and this becomes a memory that will gracefully whisper, “family at the table.”
Michele Aldon is co-owner, along with her daughter, of the Belcross Bakery Shoppe in Camden.