I don’t like complaining.
I can’t say I never do it. Sometimes we all do.
But I do seek to avoid complaining and prefer when others also do their best not to complain.
What I like better is attempting to solve problems.
It’s all too easy to complain about what is wrong but more difficult — and more important and more useful — to seek solutions.
So I’m intentionally avoiding making any complaint today about sociopolitical polarization and am instead looking at some of the more promising paths for restoring a wholesome social fabric and properly functioning republic.
Nearly all of the observations I make in this column have been made by others, and often in a more compelling way.
But let me add my own voice.
The first proposal is to take a deep breath with regard to the presidential election. Yes it’s important.
It’s very important.
But let me assure you that neither electing Joe Biden nor reelecting Donald Trump spells the end of our republic and the disintegration of our society unless all the rest of use choose to let it.
We are all in this together, whether we like it or not and whether we like each other or not.
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, has argued that one way to temper our hyped-up worries about who happens to be in the White House is to restore a constitutionally limited role for the president — which requires a more robust role for Congress.
Sasse has noted repeatedly over the past few years that Congress has not so much had its constitutional power taken from it as it has given it away or abandoned it.
Sasse recently made the point in a strong way in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal: “The Senate in particular is supposed to be the place where Americans hammer out our biggest challenges with debate. That hasn’t happened for decades — and the rot is bipartisan.”
While Sasse’s specific proposal to repeal the 17th Amendment and return election of senators to state legislatures rather than direct popular votes seems un-democratic at first glance, it’s worth remembering that the founders opted for election by state legislatures in their original draft of the Constitution.
At the very least voters need to remember that the idea for the Senate in the first place would be that it would reflect the concerns, goals and aspirations of the various states. Most of us today vote based on what we see as national issues and don’t keep many of our most important local issues in mind when casting ballots.
In a self-governing society, it’s ultimately up to all of us as citizens to take seriously our responsibilities. It starts with all of us.
Finally, the social fabric is not just politics. We need to go to church, get together with our neighbors, join civic clubs, bowl in bowling leagues and support local businesses.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.