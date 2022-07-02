“Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a disgrace to any people.” — Proverbs 14:34
When a person dives into a pool, he jumps off the high diving board and plunges deep into the water below. In a similar way, in the last decade, we have seen our nation take a dive into sin in a significant way. Our text tells us what to expect when this happens. Righteousness exalts but sin is a disgrace.
Monday we will celebrate the founding of our nation. On this day 246 years ago, a very important document was adopted. It said: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
People from all over the world come here because our nation was built on God-given rights. These rights are not given by politicians. They are given by God. That’s the foundation of our country.
Not all of the men who founded this nation were true Christians. But all of them believed in God who ruled over men and gave them righteous laws. They believed in hard work, the family, good citizenship, human rights, and God above. That’s our country that fought a war to end slavery. That’s our country that saved the world three times: in World War I, during World War II and the Cold War.
But our country is erasing its past, turning one race against another, surrendering to socialism, crushing free speech, “canceling” people who say the truth, and rejecting God who made us. It started in 1948 when the Supreme Court banned the use of public school facilities by religious organizations as a venue for the religious instruction of students. Then, in 1973, the Supreme Court made abortion on demand the law of the land. (This was recently reversed. Praise the Lord!) During that time we aborted over 60 million babies.
Today everything is turned backward. Marriage and the family are despised. Every strange twist of sexuality is exalted. Islam is respected, but Christianity is hated. Riots, looting and burning are peaceful, but churches are dangerous. Criminals are victims but conservatives are terrorists.
Isaiah 5:20 is instructive: “Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; who substitute darkness for light and light for darkness.”
Maintaining freedom requires a strong backbone. If the moral foundations of a nation are destroyed, its future cannot be a promising one because the Word of God has already declared, “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a disgrace to any people.”
Some religious leaders are calling for a national revival. That will not happen. But there is something that you and I and every Christian can do. As I Corinthians 15:58 advises us, “Therefore, my beloved brethren, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that your toil is not in vain in the Lord.” That’s hard.
The wrong way is put in front of us over and over on television, the internet, social media and even in the schools. It’s easy to surrender to the crowd. Don’t! Stay faithful to Christ and the local church. Stay faithful to Christ when the world mocks you. Stay faithful to the church when others run away for an easier life. Stay faithful when it gets worse, because it will.
There is no better freedom than to be freed from sin by the Lord Jesus Christ. And this freedom is offered to everyone. It was purchased for us at a great cost, through the sacrifice of God’s only begotten Son, Jesus Christ when He died on the cross for us.
My challenge to each of you is to embrace the Christian roots upon which our nation was founded.
I close with the words of Irving Berlin’s memorable composition, “God Bless America”:
“God bless America, land that I love. Stand beside her and guide her through the night with the light from above.”
Physically we may falter, but through God’s help may the light from above always shine in our hearts. It’s the light of divine love which has made our nation great and will continue to do so if we allow God to be the beacon that guides our nation in all her endeavors.