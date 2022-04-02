The introduction of Joel Van Sant’s Moth boat in 1929 ushered in a whole new era of maritime recreation and sport. The public’s enthusiasm and competitive spirit for piloting these swift little dinghies brought Elizabeth City to the forefront of the sailing world during the 1930s.
Incorporated in September 1931, the Pasquotank River Yacht Club benefited greatly early on from the wild success of Van Sant’s Moth boat. The club hosted the first of what would become its annual regatta the following month with the Evening Star Yacht Club of Atlantic City, New Jersey. The club later helped form the National Moth Boat Association in 1932 and hosted the first National Moth Boat Regatta in Elizabeth City in 1933.
As “Moth boat fever” swept the country during the Depression, young boaters wasted no time in crafting and sailing their own Moths for fun on the waterways. The accompanying inset photograph depicts members of the Pasquotank River Yacht Club’s 1934 girl’s sailing team. Posing in front of the city’s yacht basin, near their clubhouse, the ladies pictured here were highly accomplished sailors and competed in several championship races.
The 1934 girls team included (back row, l-r) Louise Willey, Barbara Hite, Susie Willey, Helen Hill, Sarah Payne, Millicent Sanders, Ruth Reid, Esle Hobbs, Margaret Lassiter, Doris Gard (front row, l-r) Dora Evans, Carol Vanture, Doris Payne, Miriam Jones, June Midgett, Mary Hopkins, Catherine Hathaway and Ann Wilcox.
The girls’ sailing team took top honors in their class at the 1934 National Moth Boat Regatta held in Atlantic City, New Jersey. News of their victory was covered in that year’s October issue of Yachting Magazine with the following: “The girls sailed a keen race and once more the Southern delegation scored, Ruth Reid in Ipperska and Sarah Payne in Rainbow … taking first and second places, with Millicent Sanders in third.”
Reid, Payne and Sanders were some of the standout contenders in their sailing division. The former two sailors competed at the first National Moth Boat Regatta, with Reid taking first place in Evening Star and Payne taking third in Comet. Payne would go on to clench the North Carolina girl’s championship at the Pasquotank River Yacht Club’s annual regatta in October 1934.
Sanders served as the commodore of the girls team and was the adopted daughter of Mamie C. and Andrew S. Sanders. Sadly, her promising talent as a competitive sailor was cut short as she died from complications following an operation in 1935; she was 22.
The following year, at the 1936 National Moth Boat Regatta, the Pasquotank River Yacht Club established the Millicent Sanders memorial trophy race in her memory. Sanders’ teammate, Ruth Reid, won the memorial cup, placing first with her entry, Sadie Blake VIII.
A silver loving cup trophy awarded to Sanders in 1934 by the Carolina Yacht Club is currently on display in permanent exhibit “Our Story — Life in the Albemarle.”
Paul Vincent is a contributing researcher and writer for Museum of the Albemarle.