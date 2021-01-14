Salmon with ginger bourbon glaze

Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
4 center-cut salmon filets
1 ½ tablespoons ginger, freshly grated
2 large garlic cloves, finely minced
½ cup bourbon
1/3 cup honey
2 tablespoons brown sugar
3 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1 tablespoon whole grain Dijon mustard
½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
Pinch dry mustard
1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
PREPARATION
Lay salmon skin-side down and flesh up on a foil-lined sheet pan and pat dry. Season salmon with salt, garlic pepper, lemon zest, and any desired dried herbs. Refrigerate uncovered for 3-8 hours. Set out at least 30 minutes before cooking. Meat at room temperature will cook more evenly.
In a small saucepan over medium heat stir together all of the sauce ingredients. Bring to a low boil while stirring, and continue to simmer until mixture reduces by half and thickens. Remove from heat and cool. Set aside.
Preheat oven to 400°F. Place a large cast iron or heavy oven-proof skillet on a medium high burner until hot. Add enough olive oil to coat the pan. When oil shimmers add each filet flesh side down, being careful not to overcrowd or touch. Turn the burner to high and sear 2-3 minutes until you see a golden crust form on the bottom. Do not lift the salmon; the crust will be visible from the side.
When crust has formed on salmon place the pan in the pre-heated oven for 5-10 minutes, depending on the thickness of the filets and desired doneness. Fat will render when ready or flesh will be firm to touch.
Gently remove each filet from the pan with a flexible spatula and set on plate crust side up to rest. Spoon glaze on hot salmon as desired. Do not contaminate glaze with salmon so that any leftover can be stored for future use. Glaze can be frozen as well.
Note: An alternate method to prepare salmon is by brushing glaze on salmon after seasoning and then refrigerating. Then remove sheet pan before cooking and preheat oven to 350 degrees. Roast salmon on sheet pan for 8-10 minutes depending on thickness. Remove sheet pan and brush filets with more glaze. Turn oven to broil and return pan to oven until browned and bubbly. Remove pan and brush with more glaze. Be very careful not to contaminate the glaze each time. Dividing the glaze and using a separate bowl is recommended.