People love to play in the waves that crash onto the beach and many times leave with the taste of salt in their mouth. That salty taste may be part of our fond memories of the ocean, but salt can be a problem in certain situations.
Earth, which we all call home, has 71 percent of its surface covered in water. Of all the earth’s water, 96.5 percent is in the oceans. The rest breaks down this way: 1.79 percent in ice caps, glaciers, and permanent snow; 1.69 percent in groundwater; 0.001 percent in soil moisture; 0.022 percent in ground ice and permafrost; 0.013 percent in lakes; 0.0008 percent in swamps; 0.0002 percent in rivers; and 0.0001 percent in biological water.
Also, 0.001 percent of the earth’s water is contained in the atmosphere. If it were to fall to earth all at one time, it would cover the planet with 1 inch of water.
Of all the earth’s water, 97.5 percent is salt water and 2.5 percent is fresh water. What is the difference? According to the U.S. Geological Survey, water with salt levels up to 1,000 parts per million (ppm) is considered fresh. Water with saline levels above that value are categorized as either slightly saline, moderately saline, or highly saline. With 35,000 ppm of salt, the water in the ocean is classified as highly saline.
What is shocking about the earth’s water is that only 2.5 percent of it is fresh. Humans need a certain amount of salt for good health, but they cannot survive by drinking saline water. Also, most terrestrial plants cannot survive without freshwater, but there are some plants that can survive in a somewhat saline environment.
When saline water from the oceans and sounds mixes with fresh water and then moves either into the groundwater or over land — which occurs during high tides or storm surges — it is known as saltwater intrusion. Many of the coastal regions of the United States are affected by the presence of saltwater intrusion.
In the part of North Carolina we live in, saltwater intrusion can occur because we are adjacent to saline surface waters and live near sea level. These geographical characteristics are also why our spot on the earth is called the “Tidewater” region.
In the tidewater regions of North Carolina, growing acres of forestland, marshland and cropland are being affected by saltwater intrusion. There are “ghost” forests, which are the result of soils becoming so salty that large numbers of dead trees are left standing. Also, many acres of cropland have been abandoned because the soil is so salty that many of our traditional crops cannot be grown.
Saltwater intrusion of farmland has even been identified north of the Albemarle Sound. A Salt Water Intrusion Team comprised of researchers from the Geology Department at East Carolina University, Extension specialists and agents with NC Cooperative Extension at NC State University, was formed in the spring of 2018 to study the situation.
On Aug. 27, 2021, the collaborative team gave a public presentation of its findings and since then recordings of each presenter have been posted on the internet for public review.
If you would like to learn more about the findings of the Salt Water Intrusion Team for northeast North Carolina, use the following link to view the videos:
For additional information on this topic, use the following links:
Alton Wood Jr. is an agricultural agent with the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.