“And I saw heaven opened, and behold, a white horse and He who sat on it is called Faithful and True, and in righteousness He judges and wages war.... And on His robe and on His thigh He has a name written, KING OF KINGS AND LORD OF LORDS.” Revelation 19: 11, 16
His country was small yet the kings of other countries came to court his favor. His throne was gold and ivory and each of the 500 men in his royal guard carried a shield of solid gold. The temple that he built to honor his God cost over a billion dollars! He is the most famous king of all times. Yet, a greater than Solomon is here.
A king parlayed the tiny principality of Macedonia into one of the greatest kingdoms on earth. It stretched from the pyramids of Egypt to the steppes of Russia and the rivers of India. The world capital of commerce and learning for a thousand years was a city that bore his name. Yet, a greater than Alexander the Great is here.
Once an empire stretched from the Rock of Gibraltar to the Gulf of Persia, from the British Isles to the deserts of Africa. All of this territory was ruled by the iron hand of one man who declared himself to be a god. But a greater than Caesar is here.
Jesus Christ, according to Rev. 1:15, is “the ruler of the kings of the earth.” But nowhere are the marks of His kingship displayed than in Revelation 19:11-16.
Consider the character of Jesus. Here was a man ambition never threatened, power never tempted, popularity never swayed and in whom lust was never conceived. Here was a man greed never captured. He saw sin for what it was and it never touched Him.
Compare Him with other great religious leaders. They all had worthwhile things to say but Jesus gave men more than good advice. He gave them a perfect example. And He did not stop at that.
He gave mankind the power to become. It is not enough to teach man what he ought to be, or even to show man by example what he ought to be. Man needs the power to become. The character of Jesus unleashed a power that can truly make us like Him.
Thomas Chalmers preached for 12 years in Kilmany, Scotland. For the first eight years he preached every Sunday on the evils of sin. He spoke of judgment and damnation.
Then something happened to Chalmers. It changed the man and it changed his preaching. He began to say something fresh every Sunday, something about the love of God, the cross of Christ, and the way of salvation. He spoke of the beauty of the Christian life for the remaining four years of his ministry.
Looking back, Chalmers said nothing much happened during those first years when he was only chastising people. There was no improvement in the lives of his people. It was only when he preached about the beauty and love of Christ that almost immediately he began to notice a difference.
When we seriously consider the character of Jesus we come face-to-face with the shocking evil of our sins, and we repent and we seek a closer walk with the Lord. Chalmers said, “To preach Christ is the only effective way of preaching morality.”
Charlie Brown was strolling through the comic strip one day when he said, “Gee, I get depressed easily. I don’t know what’s the matter with me. I just don’t know. Sometimes I think my soul is full of weeds.”
Have you looked into the garden of your life and found your soul full of weeds? The solution is to gaze upon the fairest flower that ever bloomed on earth, the Lily of the Valley, the Rose of Sharon.
Then we can see that it is possible to grow in the garden of life, and after that we can never be content with weeds. He is King of Kings and Lord of Lords. Is He your Savior and Lord?
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian Church pastor.