“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.” — Psalm 23:4
The world is a scary place. Just in the USA, murders happen every 31 minutes, rapes every 1.8 seconds, assaults every 36 seconds, alcohol-related traffic accidents every 40 minutes, and home burglaries every 18 seconds.
How do you fight fear when you don’t know what’s going to happen next and your imagination is working overtime?
How did David do it? Psalm 23 is a shepherd’s reflection on how well God takes care of His people and specifically how well God takes care of him.
He spoke of a valley called the Valley of the Shadow of Death. It starts up between Jerusalem and Bethlehem about 2,700 feet above sea level. A little spring comes out of the hillside and it begins a river.
Over the centuries the river has cut a ravine, a small Grand Canyon. It flows down 1,300 feet below sea level to the Dead Sea. This ravine is called the Valley of the Shadow of Death because it is so narrow that even at noon it is always full of shadows. There are caves in which wild animals and robbers hide.
David uses this valley to illustrate times in everyone’s life. He’s not just talking about a person on his death bed but situations where there seems to be no light, a place of uncertainty, a place of real danger; a place where we feel threatened; a place in which our first instinct is fear and worry or despair.
Have you traveled in a valley like that? Are you in that valley today?
This psalm is a description of David’s guidance down “paths of righteousness”. And we are led down those paths. But notice the language: “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death.” It doesn’t say we are trapped in the valley. It doesn’t say we dwell in the valley. It says, “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death.” “Walk through.” These valleys are temporary. They come to an end at some point.
Do you believe that about your valleys, about those places where it’s so easy to feel trapped? Do you believe this about those places of doubt and struggle and fear and despair? Do you believe God, like a faithful shepherd, is taking you to a new place?
If you have walked with God, through the grace He provides in Jesus Christ, then you know this is exactly what He does. He doesn’t promise to take us around or above pain and difficulties and struggles. No. But He does promise to take us through these things and often in such a way that He is working for His glory and our good.
How is David able to say, “I will fear no evil”? Because of what the rest of the verse tells us: “For You are with me.” When the Bible speaks this way about God’s presence being “with” His people it means that regardless of the setting or the circumstances, God is always present and powerful to act for our good. God will not allow lasting harm to come to His sheep. David stayed in God’s presence and saw His power. And he experienced God’s leading.
There is no valley, no matter how dark, that you will go through alone. God will not leave you.
Jesus said in Matthew 29:20, “And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.”
The author of Hebrews tells us in Chapter 13:5-6 that God has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you, so we can confidently say, ‘The Lord is my helper; I will not fear; what can man do to me?’”
If God is our Shepherd and if God is with us then we know we are always under His faithful guidance and care.