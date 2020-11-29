Editor’s note: The following is a condensed version of a sermon recently delivered by the Rev. C. Renee Edwards, pastor of Mt. Hermon and Woodland United Methodist churches.
Did you know that I am an antique collector? That I collect old things? I’m the kind of collector who only collects things that have personal value, meaning they may not be worth a dime monetarily speaking, but the person who owned them either meant or means the world to me.
Let me see if I can explain. The table that sits by my Lazy Boy belonged to my great-grandparents on my father’s side of the family; the bed I sleep in once belonged to my stepdad’s grandparents; the hope chest I have converted into a file cabinet was given to my mom by my dad when she was in high school; the dresser — the one that my TV sits on in the den — it was made by my grandfather and served as a make-shift bassinet for mom to sleep in when she was but a newborn; the wooden spoons I use to cook with, they once belonged to my mom’s mom; and the majority of the ornaments I hang on my Christmas tree every year have been passed down from generation to generation.
All these things — every last one of them — have no real monetary value, but to me, they are priceless. And why is that? Because they are reminders of where I come from. They speak to me of love, joy, fellowship and connectedness. These are the things that bind my family across the centuries; and upon my death, they will be left to my niece and two nephews to be passed on to their children and their children’s children.
For as long as I can remember, I have come at the Parable of the Talents in such a way that I have missed the blessing God is trying His level best to teach me. In fact, I went back to see if I could locate the dates that I preached from this text and the titles I had given to each of the sermons.
The last time I preached on this passage, I titled my sermon: “If You Don’t Use It; You’ll Lose It!” Now, there is a lot of truth in that title, in that I could not begin to work out an algebra or geometry problem if I had to, as it has been almost 40 years since I was in high school. At the same time, I have read today’s parable story many times over my lifetime and preached on it in every appointment I have ever had.
Still, it took this long for the light bulb to finally go off in my head. Maybe it is because I have always struggled with that last paragraph of the text: “Take the talent from him and give it to the one who has the ten talents. For everyone who has will be given more, and he will have an abundance. Whoever does not have, even what he has will be taken from him. And throw that worthless servant outside, into the darkness, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.”
“Weeping and gnashing of teeth?” Why that sounds too much like a “Rocky Horror” film if you ask me!
You know, when my mom was living, she loved to cook, but she also loved to bake. So much so, she got quite a reputation for making and decorating birthday, anniversary, retirement and wedding cakes. She could turn them into works of art and her clientele knew it.
But ask any baker what sets their cake apart from another and they’ll tell you the “secret” is in the batter. In fact, a cake can be pretty as a picture, but if it doesn’t taste good, folks typically won’t ask for a second slice.
Have you every met someone who was unwilling to share their “secret” recipe with you, say a recipe they either came up with on their own or that had been passed down from generation to generation? You know, I have met a lot of folks like this in my lifetime and I have often thought, how selfish can you be?Transfer that over to fishing (something I love more than baking), and there are folks out there who I bet would literally go to their grave before sharing their “secret” fishing hole or “secret” lure. My fishing coach says it’s what fishermen call “defensive” fishing. I call it ridiculous!
Anyway, back to my mom and her cake baking. No doubt, mom had a favorite cake recipe and the “secret” was definitely in the batter. However, she never withheld her recipe if someone inquired about it. Mom always said, the ultimate compliment is when someone asks if they can borrow your recipe. Funny, I can remember mom always telling the inquirer, “You need not ask to borrow my recipe, I will gladly give it to you.” And she always did. It was a recipe that had been given to her by my great aunt, Mildred; it is a recipe that we continue to give away to this day. In fact, at her homegoing service reception, copies of her recipes were available for folks to pick up at their leisure.
I am awestruck by the goodness of God and the gifts He bestows on us as well as His call to share and share alike. You and I, along with every other human being in this world, have all been created equal in the sense we have been formed in the image of God for His purpose. You see, we are all kin. That’s why we are called the “kin-dom.” We’re living under one King, in His great kingdom. When we pool our God-given resources, God gives us the ability to grow His kingdom. And when we labor as kinfolk, we do not labor in vain.
Recently while standing in the middle of a peanut field, I was reminded our how God uses even the smallest of peanuts to bind us one to another. Think about it: From the farm to the processing plant, and from the processing plant to the table, how many pairs of hands does it take to deliver a finished product? Only God could have interwoven such a diverse tapestry of people and used the gifts and graces He bestowed upon each to give us a nut that can be used in so many different ways. When you think about it, it’s nothing short of miraculous.
So, it is with the body of Christ. In Ephesians 4:11-16, we read these words: “It was he who gave some to be apostles, some to be prophets, some to be evangelists, and some to be pastors and teachers, to prepare God’s people for works of service, so that the body of Christ may be built up until we all reach unity in the faith and in the knowledge of the Son of God and become mature, attaining to the whole measure of the fulness of Christ.”
The passage goes on: “Then we will no longer be infants, tossed back and forth by the waves, and blown here and there by every wind of teaching and by the cunning and craftiness of men in their deceitful scheming. Instead, speaking the truth in love, we will in all things grow up into him who is the Head, that is, Christ. From him the whole body, joined and held together by every supporting ligament, grows and builds itself up in love, as each part does its work.”
It is critical we recognize, utilize and celebrate the gifts and graces of each and every individual. If God, in Christ Jesus, wanted to be a one-man show, He could have easily done so; after all, He is God, creator of all and in all. However, He choose each of us, individually and collectively, to work in partnership with Him and one another for the greater good. We need each other to accomplish all that God desires us to accomplish on His behalf. We cannot do this alone; nor does He want us to try and do so.
During my study of this text, I came across the following that helped to reshape my understanding of the parable: “There is no entry fee to the kin-dom. Your net worth has nothing to do with your eternal value. You were chosen not for your ability to earn, but because you are loved. And because you are loved, you have an ever-increasing capacity to love in return. That’s what expands; that’s what multiplies as we continue our journey to become disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world. And then we find ourselves making disciples, even as we are being made disciples.”
When I read and reflect on this, I find myself experiencing profound joy! And why is that? It’s because God chose me, just as He chose you for this great work that we are doing in His name and for the sake of our kin-dom and His king-dom.
How can we possibly be jealous of the gifts and graces of others when He has gifted and graced us for the role we are to play in this work? Frankly, we have no reason to be jealous. Rather, we should be lifting one another up and using our God-given gifts and graces to share more love, more joy, more fellowship and more connectedness with one another.